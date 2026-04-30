Birla Public School Hosts Kindergarten Graduation Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School hosted the Kindergarten Graduation Day on April 15, 2026, celebrating a significant milestone in the lives of its young learners. The event, organised by the kindergarten section, was themed“Little Luminaries”, highlighting the bright potential and achievements of the students.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome song extended to the parents, teachers, and the leaders of the school by the young graduates.

Dressed in the graduation attire, the students radiated with pride and excitement as they received their certificates, symbolizing their growth and readiness for the next stage of their academic journey.

The event was graced by the Principal Dr. Anand R Nair, Vice Principals Edna Fernandez and Radhika Rele, Headmistress Josephine Fernandes and the Headmistresses of other sections.

The school leaders applauded the students for their achievements and expressed gratitude to the parents for their continuous support and encouragement.

Principal, Dr. Anand R Nair, shared the achievements of Grade X results with the parents and highlighted the importance given to academic and overall growth of the students at BPS. Tiji Thankachan the parent representative, appreciated the BPS team for the confidence that the school instilled in the young students of Birla. The little graduates gave their first speech, illustrating all that they learned and achieved at BPS kindergarten.

The Graduation Day celebration was a memorable occasion as the“Little Luminaries” took their first big step towards a bright future. The school remains committed to preparing students for future success.