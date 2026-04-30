QSTP, Merck Launch Femtech Accelerator Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park, a member of Qatar Foundation, in partnership with Merck, marked the start of the QSTP× Merck FemTech Accelerator.

The programme officially began following its opening session held on April 20, which brought together applicants and selected founders to kick-start the accelerator journey.

The session marked the start of the Intro Week, held from April 20 to 23. It introduced the program structure, selection process, and key milestones, while also highlighting its vision to drive innovation and deliver impact in women's health. The program places a strong emphasis on supporting impact-driven solutions that improve access to care for women across different markets.

The opening session also highlighted QSTP's role in supporting startups and scale-ups through access to pilots, partnerships, and market opportunities. This was followed by a panel discussion featuring experts in healthcare, innovation, and women's health, focusing on key factors for success among founders in the region.

The accelerator has attracted 240 applications from 47 countries, reflecting its global reach. Female-led startups account for 71 percent of the total applicants, highlighting strong participation from women founders building solutions in this space. The program also saw engagement from within Qatar, with 24 applicants based in the country.

Regionally, 33 percent of applications came from the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region, alongside strong representation from Europe at 24.6 percent, North America at 15.8 percent, and Africa at 10.4 percent, reinforcing the program's positioning as a multi-country accelerator with diverse market perspectives.

Applications span a wide range of priority sectors, with key focus areas including reproductive health and fertility, diagnostics and biomarkers, mental health and wellbeing, and maternal and postpartum care. Additional areas include non-communicable diseases, cancer screening, digital health platforms, hormonal health, autoimmune conditions, and medical devices, reflecting the depth of innovation and the potential for scalable, impact-driven solutions in women's health.

Commenting on the start of the program, President of QSTP, Rama Chakaki said,“The level of interest and the quality of applications reflect both the urgency and the opportunity within women's health. It is encouraging to see a strong representation of female founders developing solutions across critical areas.”

Programme Director, Hayfa Al Abdulla added,“Our focus now is on working closely with the selected founders to advance pilot opportunities and connect them with leading institutions, ensuring their solutions are tested in real-world settings, where gaps in access and innovation still persist.”

From April to June, 40 founders will take part in Phase I of the program, which includes workshops and expert-led sessions covering areas such as digital health, impact, and commercialization. A smaller group will then be selected to move into the next stage, focusing on pilot development and validation.

In Phase II, selected startups and scale-ups will work closely with partners in Qatar and across the region to test and refine their solutions in real-world settings, with an emphasis on validation and opportunities for scale.