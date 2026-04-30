Specialised Gym To Enhance Occupational Therapy Support For Children With Developmental And Sensory Needs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, is developing a new Sensory Integration Gym as part of its continued expansion of specialised paediatric rehabilitation services.

The gym will provide an advanced therapeutic environment for children with neurodevelopmental, behavioural, and sensory processing challenges.

The sensory integration gym will primarily support outpatient children with conditions including Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, sensory processing difficulties, anxiety, learning barriers, and other neurodevelopmental or mental health challenges.

Division Chief of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Ahsan Nazeer said,“The new sensory integration gym reflects Sidra Medicine's commitment to providing child centred, developmentally informed care for children with complex neurodevelopmental and behavioural needs. It will provide a dedicated therapeutic space where children can safely explore, regulate, and build skills with the support of trained professionals. Our aim is not only to improve therapy outcomes, but also to help children feel more confident and better able to participate in daily life.”

Clinical Lead for Developmental Pediatrics at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Alia Satti said,“The sensory integration gym is being established to strengthen occupational therapy services through evidence-based interventions aligned with international best practice, helping children build essential life skills while supporting families throughout their care journey.”

Led by the Neurodevelopmental Occupational Therapy team, Sidra Medicine has designed the space with safety and comfort at its core. Sessions in the gym will be delivered by occupational therapists with certification in sensory integration approaches.

Occupational Therapist at Sidra Medicine, Monique Harris who was instrumental in setting up the initiative said,“Designed as a safe and engaging therapeutic setting, the sensory integration gym will allow children to move, play, and explore in a structured space tailored to their developmental needs. Through guided activities, our young patients will be supported in improving balance, coordination, body awareness, motor planning skills and sensory as well as emotional regulation that are fundamental to participation in learning, self-care, play, and social interaction.”

The gym is currently fully matted, including the walls, and has been child-proofed with concealed switches, frosted windows, and access-controlled storage areas. It will also include specialized therapeutic equipment such as swings, climbing structures, scooter board ramps, and other movement-based resources that support children through play-focused therapy.

The gym is expected to be ready later this year. Once operational, the Sensory Integration Gym will mark another important step in Sidra Medicine's mission to advance specialized paediatric care for children in Qatar and the wider region.