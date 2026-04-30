Qatar Advances National Human Rights Plan With Focus On Justice Reform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has continued a series of high-level consultative sessions aimed at shaping its National Human Rights Action Plan (2026-2030), with a strong emphasis on judicial reform and alignment with international standards.

The sessions are being presided over by Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad. The latest session was hosted on Wednesday by President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation H E Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi and brought together senior officials and stakeholders to review key pillars of the draft plan.

Discussions centred on strengthening coordination between national institutions and ensuring that legislation and public policies are consistent with global human rights frameworks.

Participants examined ways to enhance judicial procedures related to human rights, reinforcing the principles of justice and the rule of law. Improving the efficiency of the litigation system was highlighted as a priority, with the goal of safeguarding rights and freedoms more effectively. Officials also pointed to recent progress in Qatar's judicial sector, including the introduction of clearer timelines for legal proceedings and expanded digital access to court services. These measures, they said, are designed to promote fairness, transparency and equal access to justice.

The session further explored mechanisms to strengthen guarantees for access to justice, in line with international best practices and the broader objectives of the national strategy.

In closing, participants underscored the importance of the National Action Plan as a comprehensive framework to advance human rights protections and guide policy development. They noted that the initiative reflects Qatar's commitment to sustainable development and to upholding principles of human dignity, equality and non-discrimination. The consultative meetings form part of an inclusive approach adopted by the national committee responsible for drafting the plan, aiming to incorporate diverse perspectives and expertise.