At ITU Council Session, Qatar Showcases Readiness For Plenipotentiary Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), is participating in the 2026 session of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council, taking place in Geneva from April 28 to May 8, 2026.

The Qatari delegation is headed by Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA and Chair-Designate of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) and includes representatives from CRA and the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences (PCOC).

Qatar's participation in the sessions, reflects its strong commitment to strengthening international cooperation and contributing to global discussions shaping the future of telecommunications and digital technologies, while fostering joint efforts to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem, in line with ITU's mission.

During the Council session, CRA will engage in discussions on a range of priority agenda items, including enhancing global connectivity, internet governance, child online protection, and the governance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The PCOC, in turn, will deliver a comprehensive presentation highlighting Qatar's preparations to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 in Doha this November.

Held every four years, the Plenipotentiary Conference represents the highest decision-making body of the ITU and will bring together ministers, regulators, industry leaders, and international organisations to define the Union's strategic priorities.

On the sidelines of the ITU Council meetings, AlMuslemani, in his capacity as the PP-26 Chair-Designate, will chair the second informal inter-regional preparatory meeting for PP-26, to be held on April 30. The meeting will bring together all regional groups of Member States of the ITU to facilitate coordination, information exchange, and strengthen consistency among all regional groups as part of preparations for the conference.

The Qatari delegation also hosted a luncheon reception for ITU Member States and senior officials, as part of efforts to present Qatar's candidacy for membership of the ITU Council for the 2027–2030 term and to strengthen dialogue with Member States.

AlMuslemani said:“Qatar's participation in the ITU Council reflects our commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and advancing a secure and inclusive digital future. Our candidacy for the ITU Council for the 2027–2030 term underscores its continued commitment to supporting the Union's work and advancing policies that expand access to digital technologies worldwide.”

“As we prepare to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 in Doha, we look forward to bringing the international ICT community together to shape the next chapter of global connectivity and continue to support international efforts to harness ICTs for sustainable development, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030.”