QCDC Showcases Inclusive Career Development Model

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, participated in the 2026 APCDA Conference, organised by the Asia Pacific Career Development Association (APCDA), which was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 27 to 30, 2026, under the theme“Inclusive Career Development in Global Transitions,” where the center presented QCDC's integrated approach to inclusive career development.

Executive Director, Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji headed QCDC's delegation at the conference, where he and Career Programs and Services Officer, Alanood Gamal delivered a presentation titled“QCDC's Integrated Career Development and Readiness Initiatives for Persons with Disabilities.”

Through this participation, the center shared with an international audience its experience in designing structured, partnership-based pathways that support persons with disabilities from early awareness and preparation through to workplace integration and continued follow-up.

APCDA 2026 convened leading researchers, practitioners, and institutional leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond to exchange knowledge and practical models for advancing more responsive and inclusive career development systems.

During the conference, QCDC highlighted how inclusive career development can be embedded within a broader ecosystem approach that brings together schools, employers, government entities, families, and practitioners to create meaningful pathways into education, training, and employment for individuals of all abilities.

Commenting on the participation, Al-Kharji said:“Our participation in APCDA 2026 was an important opportunity to present a model that reflects both QCDC's practical experience and Qatar's broader commitment to inclusive human capital development. We believe that sharing national experiences on international platforms is essential to underscore Qatar's growing leadership in advancing career development as a strategic national priority.”

QCDC's participation reflected its ongoing commitment to engaging with leading international platforms in the field of career development, both to contribute to global dialogue and to showcase Qatar's growing experience in building more connected, inclusive, and future-oriented career development systems.