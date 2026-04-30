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Russian Military Loses Another 1,470 Troops And Two Helicopters In War Against Ukraine

Russian Military Loses Another 1,470 Troops And Two Helicopters In War Against Ukraine


2026-04-30 02:06:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army has also lost 11,901 (+7) tanks, 24,493 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 40,944 (+119) artillery systems, 1,756 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,356 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 352 (+2), tactical-level UAVs – 263,360 (+1,327), cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 92,606 (+375), specialized equipment – 4,148 (+2).

Read also: Massive attack on Odesa damages high-rise buildings, injures 16 people

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces struck two Russian helicopters-a Mi-28 and a Mi-17-in the Voronezh region of Russ ia.

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UkrinForm

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