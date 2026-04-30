Russian Attacks Hit Energy And Transport Infrastructure In Mykolaiv Region, Five Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook.

Throughout the day on April 29 and into the night of April 30, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs. Energy and transportation infrastructure were targeted.

Power outages occurred in some settlements in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts. Power engineers have been working since yesterday to restore electricity.

Five people were injured in the Mykolaiv district as a result of the drone attack and falling debris.

A 49-year-old man was hospitalized in Mykolaiv; as of this morning, his condition is moderate, with no deterioration. Three other men, aged 18, 45, and 47, received medical care on site.

In the Kutsurub community, a 69-year-old man was wounded. He was treated on-site and refused hospitalization.

Massive attack ondamages high-rise buildings, injures 16 people

Yesterday, the Russians attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities in the Mykolaiv district five times with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 24 in the Mykolaiv region, two people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian drones, and power outages occurred due to damage to a power line.