Notice Of The Ordinary General Meeting Of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

April 30, 2026 1:19 AM EDT | Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

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Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Compagnie Financière Tradition's annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 3.30 pm at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne. Notice of the meeting with the agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors will be published on 30 April 2026 in the“FOSC”, and is also available on the Company's website at

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 26 May 2026 and the dividend will be paid in cash on 28 May 2026.

The Company informs its shareholders that a resolution will be presented at the upcoming General Meeting to authorize the cancellation of treasury shares acquired up to April 28, 2026, under the share buyback program launched on August 21, 2023, through the second trading line. This proposal aligns with the Company's ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,500 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

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Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition