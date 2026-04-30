Q1 2026: Revenue Growth Of 17.4% At Constant Exchange Rates To CHF 339.7M

April 30, 2026 1:20 AM EDT | Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Download PDF - EN

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Q1 2026: Revenue1) growth of 17.4% at constant exchange rates

to CHF 339.7m

Compagnie Financière Tradition continued the positive momentum observed in previous financial years, reporting sustained growth in its activities at constant exchange rates in the first quarter of 2026. Consolidated revenue, including the Group's share of joint ventures, increased by 17.4% at constant exchange rates. At current exchange rates, revenue rose by 5.5% to CHF 339.7 million.

A notable base effect was observed on foreign exchange at the beginning of the year, particularly relating to the US dollar, which appreciated against the Swiss franc during the first quarter of 2025 before depreciating significantly following the US tariff announcements in April 2025. This base effect, especially pronounced in the first quarter, should gradually ease over the course of the year, subject to the Swiss franc remaining relatively stable in the coming quarters.

The revenue breakdown is as follows: