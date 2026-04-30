Q1 2026: Revenue Growth Of 17.4% At Constant Exchange Rates To CHF 339.7M
|CHF million
|2026
|2025
|Variation at current exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|Reported revenue (IFRS)
|314.2
|294.7
|+6.6%
|+18.5%
|Revenue including share of joint ventures1)
|339.7
|322.0
|+5.5%
|+17.4%
|Interdealer broking business (IDB)
|327.6
|309.5
|+5.8%
|+17.6%
|Retail investors (Non-IDB)
|12.1
|12.5
|-3.6%
|+13.9%
1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures
ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,500 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit .CONTACTS MEDIA
Patrick Combes, Chairman
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 87
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment