Naughty Coin: The Future of AI-Powered Web4.0 Payments

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Dubai, UAE, 30th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Naughty Coin (NOTY) today announced the landmark launch of its Web4.0 AI-integrated ecosystem, marking a paradigm shift in how decentralized finance (DeFi) interacts with the physical world. Central to this launch is the NOTY VISA Card and the NOTY PAY mobile suite, creating a borderless infrastructure for B2B and B2C transactions.







While the previous era focused on decentralized data, Naughty Coin's Web4.0 approach emphasizes intelligent utility. By leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize transaction routing and user rewards, Naughty Coin is solving the persistent hurdles of merchant acceptance and complex fiat off-ramping.

The Web4.0 Evolution: Intelligence Meets Payments

Naughty Coin is moving beyond static smart contracts to an intelligent, adaptive ecosystem. Key Web4.0 features include:



AI-Optimized Transactions: The ecosystem utilizes predictive AI to select the most efficient, low-fee paths for cross-chain payments, ensuring near-instant settlement for everyday purchases like flights, dining, and retail.

NOTY PAY & Tap-to-Mobile: The NOTY PAY app introduces NFC-supported“Tap to Mobile” technology, allowing any smartphone to act as a point-of-sale (POS) terminal, drastically reducing entry costs for small businesses.

The NOTY VISA Card (Launching Q4 2026): A revolutionary bridge between digital and fiat currencies. Users can spend NOTY at millions of global locations, with AI-driven cashback“scratch cards” that reward spending behavior in real-time. Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI): Seamless onboarding via Telegram that prioritizes user privacy while meeting global compliance standards.

A Gateway to the Future: The Telegram Mini App

The heart of the Naughty Coin community lies within its Season 2 Telegram Mini App, which leverages Telegram's 900 million users to democratize access to the Web4.0 economy.



Gamified“ECOSYSTEM” Experience: Moving away from traditional mining, Season 2 features a futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired UI where users earn NOTY through strategic“Multitap” boosters, energy upgrades, and AI-managed offline rigs.

Zero-Barrier Withdrawals: Naughty Coin has officially removed all minimum withdrawal limits, allowing users to move their earnings to the TON blockchain instantly. The Power of 10 Referral System: A viral growth engine offering a 10,000 NOTY welcome bonus for both parties and a 10% commission structure on all network activity.

Strategic Tokenomics

With a total supply of 300 billion tokens, Naughty Coin's economy is built for longevity. The allocation includes 30% for Community & Rewards and 15% for Airdrops/Ecosystem Earning, all protected by strategic 12-month cliffs and linear vesting.

Early adopters can currently access the Presale Phase, unlocking “NOTY PRIME” memberships. These exclusive tiers (Silver to Diamond) provide monthly token bonuses and free memberships for up to 10 years, offering a ground-floor entry into the Web4.0 revolution.

About Naughty Coin

Naughty Coin (NOTY) is a decentralized payment ecosystem at the forefront of the Web4.0 transition. By combining AI-driven financial tools with a high-engagement Telegram interface, Naughty Coin is transforming cryptocurrency from a speculative asset into a global, everyday currency.

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