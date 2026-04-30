Openai's Sam Altman Says GPT-5.5-Cyber To Launch For Cyber Defenders With Focus On Trusted Government Access

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sam Altman has said that a new frontier cybersecurity-focused model, GPT-5.5-Cyber, will begin rolling out to critical cyber defenders in the coming days, signalling a sharper push by OpenAI into security applications of AI.

In a post on X, Altman outlined the company's approach to controlled deployment and collaboration with public institutions.“We will work with the entire ecosystem and the government to figure out trusted access for cyber; we want to rapidly help secure companies and infrastructure,” he said.

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While OpenAI has not yet disclosed technical specifications of GPT-5.5-Cyber, the positioning suggests a specialised model tailored for high-stakes defensive use cases such as threat detection, vulnerability analysis, and incident response. The emphasis on controlled or“trusted” access indicates that the rollout will likely be restricted to vetted entities, a departure from the company's broader consumer-facing releases.

Focus on“trusted access” for high-risk cybersecurity use

The move comes amid rising concern globally about the dual-use nature of advanced AI systems. Policymakers and security experts have warned that the same capabilities that allow AI models to identify vulnerabilities and simulate attack scenarios for defensive purposes could also be misused by malicious actors. This has led companies like OpenAI to adopt phased rollouts and access controls for more sensitive capabilities.

OpenAI has previously taken similar steps with other high-capability models. Earlier launches in its GPT-4 and GPT-5 series involved staged deployments, partnerships with governments, and safety evaluations aimed at limiting misuse while enabling beneficial applications.

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The company has also expanded its“red teaming” efforts working with external experts to test models for security risks before wider release.

Altman's latest announcement underscores how cybersecurity is becoming a central battleground for AI deployment. Over the past year, enterprises and governments have increasingly explored AI-driven tools to automate security operations, identify anomalies in network traffic, and respond to incidents in real time. At the same time, there has been a parallel rise in AI-assisted cyberattacks, including more convincing phishing campaigns and automated vulnerability discovery.

By focusing GPT-5.5-Cyber on“critical cyber defenders,” OpenAI appears to be prioritising sectors such as energy, finance, healthcare, and public infrastructure areas where cyber incidents can have cascading real-world consequences. The reference to working with governments also aligns with broader regulatory trends, where public-private collaboration is seen as key to managing AI risks.

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The timeline for wider availability remains unclear. Altman's post did not specify when, or if, GPT-5.5-Cyber would be made accessible beyond a limited group of trusted partners.