OMODA & JAECOO Ecosystem Pavilion Opens: Where Technology Meets Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chery International Business Summit(IBS), themed“New Era New Heights,” was held in Wuhu In April 2026, Anhui. Dealers from around the world gathered to exchange insights and explore future growth. Against the backdrop of strong vehicle sales, the user ecosystem business unit stood out with a more scenario-based presentation, becoming one of the most visited and engaging areas at the summit.

During the summit, the OMODA & JAECOO Ecosystem Pavilion officially opened, creating an immersive ecosystem space spanning over 2,000 square meters. Based around the“Ecosystem Tree” design concept, the pavilion adopted a“core display + multi-scenario extension” structure to present its product portfolio in a systematic and integrated way. The central "trunk" featured key products, extending outward into thematic zones such as outdoor living, pet travel, and automotive accessories-forming a clear and cohesive exhibition landscape.

Breaking away from traditional static product displays, the Ecosystem Pavilion centered on real-life automotive scenarios to create immersive interactive spaces, including a retro customization zone and an outdoor lifestyle experience area. These setups replicated real user environments, enabling dealers to better understand product applications, combinations, and business opportunities. The event brought together over 4,000 attendees, including global dealers, investors, partners, and media guests. The grand unveiling of the Ecosystem Pavilion not only showcases the achievements of the OMODA & JAECOO user ecosystem but also serves as a strategic expression of the brand's commitment to redefining mobility and connecting with a quality lifestyle, aligned with global market trends toward youthfulness and intelligence.









Refreshed Exhibition Areas: Diverse Scenarios Illustrate a Global Mobility Ecosystem

The spatial design of the Ecosystem Pavilion has undergone a comprehensive upgrade, featuring four distinct themed zones. each with its own unique style: the OMODA 7 presents future-oriented design through a fashion runway; OMODA 4 creates a retro-cyber interactive space; JAECOO 8 focuses on super off-road scenarios; and JAECOO 5 expands diverse travel experiences with a pet-friendly concept.

Inside the Pavilion, multiple models-including the OMODA 4, OMODA 5 EV, OMODA 7 SHS-P, JAECOO 7 SHS-P, JAECOO 8 SHS-P, and JAECOO 5 EV-are displayed in scenario-based zones. From urban commuting to outdoor exploration, the immersive arrangements allow users to intuitively experience the brand's versatile adaptability.





A Hub for Trendy Tech: Unlocking New Ways of Future Interaction

The exhibition hall creates a futuristic atmosphere with a cyber-urban aesthetic, the core esports interactive zone has become a must-visit spot for young visitors. DJ Qing's trendy electronic music performances ignite the crowd daily; the tech show featuring the Mornine AiMOGA Robotics, a smart robot-co-created by the AiMOGA team-along with robotic dogs, delivers a futuristic smart interactive experience. Arcade games and a“Death Stranding”-themed interactive experience let users to feel the brand's trendy attitude toward global youth through fun engagement.





The“Star Blue”-themed cocktail menu pays tribute to the brand's global expansion, conveying a spirit of breaking boundaries and exploring the unknown. It showcases the brand's youthful expression and marks a crucial step for OMODA & JAECOO in connecting with global users and“Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People”

Global competition in the automotive industry has shifted to an ecosystem battle, with user mobility needs evolving from mere functional fulfillment to lifestyle enhancement. OMODA & JAECOO leverage ecosystem development as a strategic lever for growth, building a global mobility ecosystem that spans all life scenarios. Through an open, symbiotic mechanism, every participant becomes an ecosystem co-creator, infusing it with sustainable, endogenous momentum.

From smart robot interactions to scenario-based vehicle experiences, and from trendy cocktails to electronic music performances, the OMODA & JAECOO Ecosystem Pavilion has broken the boundaries of traditional auto shows-making "future mobility" a tangible, interactive, and perceptible life scenario. At this key moment of the brand's third anniversary, this celebration of technology and style is both a reflection on past global expansion and a declaration of the goal to go "From one-million-unit milestone." Going forward, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to build a smarter, more diverse, and more dynamic mobility ecosystem for users around the world.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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City:Wu Hu

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