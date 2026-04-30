Q1 2026 Press Release
|First quarter 2026
30 April, 2026
|Operating result at -€27m, an improvement of €301m year on year, in a context of geopolitical turmoil and operational disruptions
- Group revenues up 4.4% year-on-year to €7.5bn, driven by Passenger Network. Unit revenue at constant currency up 3.4% thanks to Passenger network supported by ongoing premiumization and reduced industry capacity in March due to the Middle East conflict, while group capacity grew this quarter by 4.0%. Fuel price increase since the start of the Middle East conflict is not visible in Q1 due to a delay in pricing. Unit cost 1 increase limited to +0.5% as a result of higher customer compensation in January related to the weather impact and premiumization, partly compensated by disciplined cost management, and productivity gains. Operating result at -€27m, improving by €301m compared to last year. Strong cash flow performance: recurring adjusted operating free cash flow positive at up year-on-year. Leverage (Net debt/Current EBITDA ratio) at 1.5x. Solid cash at hand of at end March 2026. Fleet renewal accelerating, up 8 points year-on-year, with 36% share of new generation aircraft.
FY 2026 outlook revised given current geopolitical uncertainty
For 2026, the Group retains an agile approach and expects:
- Capacity up by +2% to +4% compared to 2025. (previously +3% to +5%). Unit cost1 up between 0% and +2%, including +0.5% from premiumization (unchanged). Net capital expenditures below €3bn. (previously circa €3bn). Leverage ratio between 1.5x - 2.0x (unchanged).
- Fuel bill is expected at USD 9.3bn 2 in FY 2026 which represents an increase of compared to FY 2025, of which USD 1.1bn 2 in Q2 2026.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said:
“In the first quarter of 2026, Air France-KLM delivered solid results, with strong unit revenue growth supported by a favourable demand environment. In a highly volatile geopolitical context, we demonstrated the resilience and agility of our network and successfully reallocated capacity to best meet demand. We also demonstrated once again the strategic role of aviation, by participating in repatriation efforts at the beginning of the war in the Middle East. I would like to thank our employees – especially those who took part in these operations – for their dedication.
While fuel price increases are not yet reflected in the results we present today, they are expected to weigh on the coming quarters. We've already introduced measures to support our financial performance through disciplined cost management and continue to monitor the situation closely. While the environment remains uncertain, we remain committed to the execution of our strategy.”
Reduced industry capacity in March pushed operating result up despite weather related disruptions in January
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
|Group Passengers (thousands)
|22,302
|+2.3%
|Group Capacity (ASK m)
|78,565
|+4.0%
|Group Traffic (RPK m)
|67,801
|+4.4%
|Group Passenger load factor
|86.3%
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
| change
constant currency
|Revenues (€m)
|7,479
|+4.4%
|+8.3%
|Operating result (€m)
|-27
|+301
|+258
|Operating margin (%)
|-0.4%
|Net income (€m)
|-252
|-3
|Group unit revenue per ASK (€cts)
|8.38
|+0.5%
|+3.4%
|Group unit cost per ASK (€cts)1
|8.30
|+0.5%
1) At constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS.
|First quarter 2026
|First quarter 2025
|Operating Free cash flow (€m)
|732
|1,009
|Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow* (€m)
|884
|783
*IFRS Operating free cash flow adjusted to exclude the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period, payment of lease debt and interests paid and received as well as the payment of the Cargo fine
|31 March 2026
|31 December 2025
|Net Debt (€m)
|8,026
|8,392
|Current EBITDA trailing 12 months (€m)
|5,390
|5,058
|Net Debt/Current EBITDA ratio
|1.5x
|1.7x
Operating result improved by €301m thanks to increased ticket prices and a lag in fuel settlement
In the first quarter of 2026, Air France-KLM welcomed 22.3 million passengers, up 2.3% year-on-year. As capacity increased by 4.0% and traffic by 4.4%, the load factor increased from 86.0% to 86.3%.
The Group unit revenue per ASK was up 3.4% year-on-year at constant currency, due to premiumization and reduced industry capacity in March as a result of the Middle East conflict. Passenger network unit revenue increased by 5.1%, driven by positive unit revenue development in February and especially in March, fully compensating the January snow impact. In particular North Atlantic, Central & South America and Asia performed very well.
Cargo unit revenues reduced slightly (-0.7% at constant currency), on a high comparison base last year. Transavia unit revenues declined by -3.9% due to increased capacity.
Q1 unit cost3 was up 0.5% year-on-year due to increased customer compensation in January as a result of the weather impact (0.5%). Productivity benefits (-0.9%) were fully offset by labour cost increase (+0.4%), premiumization (+0.1%) and ATC & Airport fee charges (+0.3%).
The operating result amounted to -€27 million, with a margin of -0.4%. This development was supported by an increase in unit revenue of €214 million, a fuel price decrease of €86 million and a €30 million increase in unit cost.
Cash
The Group reported a positive operating free cash flow of €732 million, mainly driven by a positive working capital movement of almost €1.2 billion thanks to the summer ticket sales. The working capital movement was impacted by the payment of deferrals inherited from the pandemic amounting to €125 million. The €368 million cargo claim payment in March reduced the cash flow before change in working capital. Net capex totaled €890 million and remained stable compared to the first quarter of 2025. Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow4 reached €884 million, an increase of €101 million year-on-year, driven by the improvement in current EBITDA.
Net debt reduced to €8.0 billion, down €366 million. The decrease is mainly explained by the positive operating free cash flow.
The leverage ratio stood at 1.5x, in line with the Group's ambition of 1.5x to 2.0x, below the level of 31 March 2025.
At end March 2026, cash at hand stood at €10.6 billion, above the targeted range of €6–8 billion.
In early January 2026, Air France-KLM placed €650 million senior unsecured notes under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Program. The maturity of the notes is 5 years and the notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.875% (the yield was fixed at 4.033%). The high level of oversubscription and quality of demand allowed the Group to achieve the lowest credit spread in its history and to increase the size from €500 million to €650 million. The proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes and to redeem the first tranche of the Sustainability Linked Bonds (€500m, coupon 7.25%) in May 2026.
In February, the Court of Justice of the European Union rejected the appeal filed against the decision of the General Court of Justice of the European Union confirming the decision of the European Commission of 17 March 2017 against 13 cargo operators, including Group airlines Air France, KLM and Martinair for past practices considered to be anti-competitive in the air cargo sector.
Provisions for €366m had been made in respect of these fines - which amount to a total of €368m including interest. The full amount has been paid in March 2026.
Sustainability
The Group supports the adoption of ambitious environmental targets, advocating for an industry-wide transformation that ensures a global level playing field.
By implementing its Transition Plan, Air France-KLM aims to manage and reduce its GHG emissions effectively, ensuring that the Group stays on track to achieve its GHG emission reduction target and mitigate climate-related risks.
The Group's mid-term target for 2030 - validated by the SBTi and aligned with a 1.5°C scenario - enables monitoring the progress toward achieving the Air France-KLM Transition Plan.
Fleet renewal
Fleet renewal is a cornerstone of the Group's Transition Plan. Air France-KLM continues to take delivery of new generation aircraft such as Airbus A350s, B787-10, A320neo family aircraft, A220s and Embraer 195-E2s. These new generation aircraft consume up to 25% less fuel per passenger km and reduce the noise footprint by up to 63% compared to the previous generation aircraft they replace.
At the end of March 2026, 36% of the Group's fleet consisted of new-generation aircraft, up 8 points compared to end of March 2025. The Group plans to have up to 80% of its fleet composed of new-generation aircraft by 2030.
|31 March 2026
|31 March 2025
|Change
|New generation fleet5
|36%
|28%
|+8pts
SAF
The Air France-KLM Group is strengthening its SAF program through a new collaboration with Chooose, a digital platform that will help better manage, track and scale the use of SAF across the Group.
Along fleet renewal, SAF remains one of the most effective solutions available today to reduce aviation's carbon footprint, achieving at least a 65% reduction in CO2 emissions over its lifecycle compared to conventional fuel. The SAF used by Air France-KLM meets strict sustainability criteria: no competition with the food chain, no contribution to deforestation and no use of palm oil.
ESG Ratings
MSCI ESG Rating: AA
The US rating agency MSCI6 has reanalyzed the Air France-KLM Group's sustainability management and given it an“AA” rating (issued in March 2026). MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.
Post quarter event
TAP Air Portugal
On April 23, 2026, following the non‐binding offer submitted on April 2, the Portuguese government announced that Air France‐KLM has been selected to submit a binding offer in the process regarding the acquisition of a minority stake in TAP Air Portugal. The process advanced to the next stage with Air France‐KLM being one of the two remaining bidders.
Thanks to its ideal geographical position, Lisbon could become the Group's unique Southern European hub, offering extensive connectivity notably to the Americas - including Brazil, a key market for both TAP and Air France-KLM, as well as Africa.
TAP would benefit from its integration into a worldwide commercial organization, covering Air France, KLM and Transavia, as well as close engagement with the Group's partners within the transatlantic Joint Venture.
Any potential transaction would be assessed in line with the Group's strategic priorities.
Update on fuel price
The Group has a rolling fuel hedging policy in place, using Brent ICE, Gasoil ICE and Jet CIF NWE components. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East resulted in higher fuel prices, with jet fuel prices rising significantly more sharply than those of gasoil and brent.
Given the current hedges and forward curves, the hedging result amounts to USD 1.5 billion2. Despite hedging, a total fuel bill of USD 9.3bn2 is estimated for 2026, representing an increase of USD 2.4bn2, compared to FY 2025. The sharp increase in fuel prices was not visible in the first quarter due to a standard delay in pricing, but an impact of approximately USD 1.1bn7 is foreseen in Q2.
In response to the Middle East conflict and the reduction of industry capacity, the Group swiftly reallocated capacity by upgauging its fleet to Asia and East Africa and added additional flights. Air France-KLM introduced measures to mitigate the fuel price impact by including a higher carrier-imposed surcharge per ticket, following similar strategies by competitors. On the cost side, measures were also taken, discretionary costs are being minimized and the hiring of non-operational staff has been put on hold.
Updated FY 2026 capacity outlook in available seat kilometers compared to 2025
The Group expects:
Air France-KLM Network:
- Long haul: circa +2% to +4% (previously circa 4%) Short & Medium haul: stable (unchanged)
Transavia:
- +8-10% (previously circa 10%)
Air France-KLM Group:
- Total: +2% to +4% (previously +3% to +5%)
FY 2026 outlook revised given current geopolitical uncertainty
The Group retains an agile approach and expects:
- Capacity up by +2% to +4% compared to 2025 (previously +3% to +5%). Unit cost8 up between 0% and +2%, including +0.5% from cabin premiumization (unchanged). Net capital expenditures below €3bn (previously circa €3bn). Leverage ratio between 1.5x - 2.0x (unchanged)
Business review
Network result
| Network
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
| change
constant currency
|Traffic revenues (€m)
|6,005
|+4.2%
|Pax traffic revenue
|5,500
|+4.9%
|Cargo traffic revenue
|505
|-3.1 %
|Total revenues (€m)
|6,300
|+4.3%
|Salaries and related costs (€m)
|-1,731
|+2.2%
|Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (€m)
|-1,212
|-15.7%
|Other operating expenses (€m)
|-2,660
|+3.4%
|Depreciation & Amortization (€m)
|-550
|+3.5%
|Operating result (€m)
|148
|+340
|+291
|Operating margin (%)
|2.3%
|+5.5 pt
Compared to the first quarter of 2025, total revenues increased by 4.3% to €6.3 billion. The operating result reached €148 million, up €291 million year-on-year at constant currency.
The quarter began with severe weather issues in Amsterdam, and to a lesser extent in Paris.
In March, the Middle East carriers reduced long haul capacity significantly due to geopolitical issues. This resulted in additional demand due to Golf hub avoidance, mainly on non-stop Asia, India and East Africa routes. In addition, rising fuel prices forced the Group to increase ticket prices worldwide.
In the first two months of the year, Cargo showed a negative unit revenue compared to the same period last year which was characterized by strong Cargo demand due to front-loading of shipments and tariff-driven shifts. March showed a positive unit revenue development due to reduced industry demand and increased pricing due to a rising fuel price.
The operating margin amounted to 2.3%, an increase of 5.5 points compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Strong unit revenue driven by yield increase
| Passenger network
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
| change
constant currency
|Passengers (thousands)
|17,225
|-0.1%
|Capacity (ASK m)
|67,683
|+2.7%
|Traffic (RPK m)
|58,440
|+3.2%
|Load factor
|86.3%
|Total passenger revenues (€m)
|5,691
|+5.1%
|+7.8%
|Traffic passenger revenues (€m)
|5,500
|+4.9%
|+7.9%
|Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
|8.13
|+2.1%
|+5.1%
During the first quarter of 2026, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 2.7% higher than last year. Traffic growth (3.2%) has led to a slightly higher load factor of 86.3%. Yield at constant currency showed an increase of 4.6%, leading to a unit revenue increase of 5.1% year-on-year at constant currency. The yield increase was mainly driven by mid-single-digit increases in front cabins (La Premiere, Business and Premium). Yield in the economy class was up 2%.
During the first quarter we observed the following trends in:
North Atlantic
Unit revenue was up, driven by a strong 5.7% yield increase. The performance was particularly strong in front cabins while economy cabin showed broadly stable unit revenue.
Latin America
Unit revenue grew on the back of strong yields (+6.7%), and load factor improvement by 1.7pt to 92% while capacity increased by 5.1%. The balance between industry supply and demand remained favorable across the quarter.
Asia & Middle East
Since the start of the conflict all Middle East flights have been canceled. Due to Gulf hub avoidance, demand on the Asia routes was very strong in March. In addition, Air France and KLM were able to operate multiple upgauges and to add extra service to cater for last minute demand. The area was positive with an increase in load factor of 1.7 points and yield up 8.1%, despite cancellation of service in the Middle East and Gulf area.
Caribbean & Indian Ocean
Capacity (+1.8%) and yields (+3.0%) were up compared to last year while load factor was broadly stable at 88%.
Africa
Unit revenue increased due to higher yield (+2.0%) while load factor was broadly stable at 83%. The Group also redeployed some capacity on Eastern African due to industry demand avoiding Gulf hubs.
Short and Medium-haul
Overall, capacity decreased -2.3%, with a load factor stable at 82% and with a +4.0% increase in yields. Yields in March were largely supported by Long Haul connecting demand to the East as passengers avoided Gulf Hubs.
Cargo: Unit revenues against a constant currency slightly down compared to a strong first quarter last year
| Cargo business
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
| change
constant currency
|Tons (thousands)
|234
|+4.0%
|Capacity (ATK m)
|3,564
|+2.9%
|Traffic (RTK m)
|1,760
|+3.8%
|Load factor
|49.4%
|Total Cargo revenues (€m)
|600
|-3.5%
|+1.8%
|Traffic Cargo revenues (€m)
|505
|-3.1%
|+2.2%
|Unit revenue per ATK (€cts)
|14.16
|-5.9%
|-0.7%
In 2026's first quarter, the Group's Cargo business carried 234 million kilograms, representing a 4.0% increase year-on-year. The Group's Cargo capacity grew 2.9%, despite limitations in full freighter capacity due to scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and traffic increased by 3.8% year-on-year. This contributed to a small increase in the load factor by 0.4pt to 49.4%. Unit revenue per ATK at constant currency was below last year's level in January and February, which showed strong Cargo demand due to front-loading of shipments and tariff-driven shifts. In March, the Middle East conflict reduced industry capacity and pushed the Group's yield and unit revenue above last year's levels.
Air France-KLM Martinair Cargo continued its commercial transformation in 2026, with 92% of bookings made online via the myCargo platform in March
Transavia: At Orly all slots transferred from Air France
| Transavia
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
|Passengers (thousands)
|5,077
|+11.0%
|Capacity (ASK m)
|10,882
|+13.3%
|Traffic (RPK m)
|9,361
|+12.7%
|Load factor
|86.0%
|Unit revenue per ASK (€cts)
|5.29
|-3.9%
|Unit cost per ASK (€cts)9
|7.43
|-0.1%
|Total Passenger revenues (€m)
|571
|+8.6%
|Salaries and related costs (€m)
|-206
|+7.8%
|Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (€m)
|-142
|-7.8%
|Other operating expenses (€m)
|-343
|+14.3%
|Depreciation & Amortization (in €m)
|-112
|+31.0%
|Operating result (€m)
|-232
|-27
|Operating margin (%)
|-40.7%
In the first quarter, Transavia's capacity in Available Seat Kilometers grew 13.3%, while traffic increased by 12.7%, resulting in a decrease in load factor of 0.4 points. Yield went down by 3.4% resulting in a unit revenue reduction of 3.9%.
Transavia's capacity growth is accompanied by focused actions on unit cost reduction and network profitability, in a highly competitive environment. Transavia France results are temporarily impacted by taking over Air France operations at Orly which was finalized by the end of the first quarter.
Transavia cancelled flights to and from Israel, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and observed negative booking trends to surrounding countries like Egypt, Cyprus and Turkey.
Maintenance business: Continuous growth in third party revenues
| Maintenance
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
|Total Revenues (€m)
|1,390
|-1.5%
|o/w Third party revenues (€m)
|609
|+3.1%
|External expenses (€m)
|-918
|-1.1%
|Salaries and related costs (€m)
|-329
|+3.4%
|Depreciation & Amortization (€m)
|-86
|-14.4%
|Operating result (€m)
|57
|-7
|Operating margin (%)
|4.1%
In the first quarter, the third-party revenues went up 3.1% while total revenues declined slightly by 1.5%. The operating result reduced slightly and the operating margin stood at 4.1%. The reduction in operating result was driven by a strengthening of the US Dollar compared to the euro, partly compensated by improved components results. The supply chain remains highly disrupted, in particular concerning certain engines types.
Air France: refocusing of operations at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub
Air France Group
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
|Revenues (in €m)
|4,567
|+5.1%
|Salaries and related costs (in €m)
|-1,414
|+3.2%
|Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (in €m)
|-804
|-15.6%
|Other operating expenses (in €m)
|-1,848
|+5.6%
|Depreciation & Amortization (in €m)
|-489
|+7.5%
|Operating result (in €m)
|11
|+193
|Operating margin (%)
|0.2%
The operating result reached €11 million in the first quarter, up €193 million year-on-year. The operating margin increased by 4.4 points compared to Q1 last year, driven by a positive passenger network unit revenue and reducing unit cost including fuel.
As announced in autumn 2023, from summer 2026 onwards, Air France centralizes all its Paris operations at its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub, with the exception of flights to and from Corsica under the current Public Service Obligation.
This refocusing of operations at Paris-Charles de Gaulle will facilitate international connections and notably strengthen connectivity between the French regions and overseas territories.
KLM: Operating result improvement driven by unit revenue and unit cost despite severe weather impact in January
KLM Group
|
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
|Revenues (in €m)
|2,987
|+1.4%
|Salaries and related costs (in €m)
|-1,033
|+1.5%
|Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (in €m)
|-551
|-14.0%
|Other operating expenses (in €m)
|-1,254
|+2.9%
|Depreciation & Amortization (in €m)
|-264
|-1.3%
|Operating result (in €m)
|-114
|+84
|Operating margin (%)
|-3.8%
In the first quarter, KLM reported an operating result of €-114 million, an improvement of €+84 million year-on-year, driven by positive unit revenues and a reduction in unit cost thanks to the further progress on the Back on Track program. The main part of the snow episode in January impacting the operating result of Air France-KLM by €90 million was for the account of KLM and Transavia Netherlands. In February, and in particular in March, KLM was able to recover the difficult start of the year thanks to increased yields on the passenger network.
Flying Blue: Continuous revenue and operating margin growth
Flying Blue Miles
|
|First Quarter
|2026
|change
|Revenues (in €m)
|258
|+59
|o/w Third party revenues (in €m)
|186
|+56
|Operating result (in €m)
|78
|+32
|Operating margin (%)
|30.2%
In the first quarter, Flying Blue Miles generated €258 million in total revenues, including revenues from third-party airline and non-airline partners. The operating margin increased significantly to 30.2% despite a weaker USD and thanks to the new AMEX contract.
Nb: Sum of individual airline and Flying Blue results does not add up to AF-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level.
Other
IFRS 18
IFRS 18 is effective as of January 1, 2027 with early adoption permitted from January 1, 2026. IFRS 18 has been endorsed by the European Union on February 13, 2026.
The Group is well advanced in its assessment of the impact of this new standard, particularly with regard to the structure of the income statement and the statement of cash flows.
As regards the performance measures used and disclosed by the Group,“adjusted EBITDA” and“adjusted operating income” will replace“recurring EBITDA” and“recurring operating income”, respectively. They will remain comparable in terms of content, as the planned reclassifications will not have any significant impact on these aggregates.
The Group is considering early adoption as of the June 30, 2026.
******
The results presentation is available at on April 30, 2026 from 8:00 am CET.
A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on April 30, 2026 at 09.30 am CET.
To connect to the webcast, please use the link below:
|Investor Relations
|Press Office
|Michiel Klinkers
|Marouane Mami
|+33 1 41 56 56 00
|...
|...
|...
Income statement
|First Quarter
|in € million
|2026
|2025
|change
|Revenues from ordinary activities
|7,479
|7,165
|4 %
|Aircraft fuel
|-1,355
|-1,593
|-15 %
|Carbon emission
|-88
|-70
|26 %
|Chartering costs
|-92
|-106
|-13 %
|Landing fees and air routes charges
|-535
|-512
|4 %
|Catering
|-230
|-225
|2 %
|Handling charges and other operating costs
|-570
|-498
|14 %
|Aircraft maintenance costs
|-862
|-976
|-12 %
|Commercial and distribution costs
|-291
|-284
|2 %
|Other external expenses
|-530
|-523
|1 %
|Salaries and related costs
|-2,456
|-2,392
|3 %
|Taxes other than income taxes
|-64
|-63
|2 %
|Capitalized production
|286
|419
|-32 %
|Other income and expenses
|36
|54
|-33 %
|Amortization, depreciation and provisions
|-755
|-724
|4 %
|Total operating expenses
|-7,506
|-7,493
|0 %
|Income from current operations
|-27
|-328
|-92 %
|Sales of aircraft equipment
|2
|-1
|nm
|Other non current income and expenses
|–
|1
|-100 %
|Income from operating activities
|-25
|-328
|-92 %
|Interests expenses
|-174
|-162
|7 %
|Income from cash & cash equivalent
|54
|57
|-5 %
|Net cost of financial debt
|-120
|-105
|14 %
|Other financial income and expenses
|-162
|99
|nm
|Income before tax
|-307
|-334
|-8 %
|Income taxes
|72
|103
|-30 %
|Net income of consolidated companies
|-235
|-231
|2 %
|Share of profits (losses) of associates
|-17
|-18
|-6 %
|Net Income for the period
|-252
|-249
|1 %
|Net income - Non controlling interests
|35
|43
|-19 %
|Net income - Group part
|-287
|-292
|-2 %
Note: the sum of“Salaries and related costs” in the business review section is not equal to the above mentioned figure due to corporate overhead, IT and other businesses not directly related to Network, Maintenance or Transavia
Consolidated balance sheet
|Assets
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(in € million)
|Goodwill
|223
|223
|Intangible assets
|1,210
|1,199
|Flight equipment
|13,951
|13,651
|Other property, plant and equipment
|1,745
|1,679
|Right-of-use assets
|9,237
|9,452
|Investments in equity associates
|247
|246
|Pension assets
|63
|57
|Other non-current financial assets
|1,249
|1,267
|Non-current derivatives financial assets
|293
|118
|Deferred tax assets
|460
|713
|Other non-current assets
|339
|278
|Total non-current assets
|29,017
|28,883
|Other current financial assets
|1,326
|1,360
|Current derivatives financial assets
|1,261
|33
|Inventories
|1,029
|992
|Trade receivables
|2,928
|2,216
|Other current assets
|1,378
|1,224
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,921
|4,714
|Assets held for sale
|29
|23
|Total current assets
|13,872
|10,562
|Total assets
|42,889
|39,445
|Liabilities and equity
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(in € million)
|Issued capital
|263
|263
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,560
|7,560
|Treasury shares
|-27
|-27
|Perpetual
|1,247
|1,281
|Reserves and retained earnings
|-8,050
|-8,779
|Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM
|993
|298
|Perpetual
|2,060
|2,026
|Reserves and retained earnings
|39
|40
|Equity attributable Non-controlling interests
|2,099
|2,066
|Total equity
|3,092
|2,364
|Pension provisions
|1,668
|1,654
|Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions
|4,986
|4,818
|Non-current financial liabilities
|7,680
|7,265
|Non-current lease debt
|5,503
|5,487
|Non-current derivatives financial liabilities
|83
|199
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1
|–
|Other non-current liabilities
|489
|545
|Total non-current liabilities
|20,410
|19,968
|Current return obligation liability and other provisions
|792
|1,142
|Current financial liabilities
|2,239
|1,803
|Current lease debt
|951
|958
|Current derivatives financial liabilities
|97
|255
|Trade payables
|2,977
|2,723
|Deferred revenue on ticket sales
|5,930
|4,264
|Frequent flyer programs
|907
|921
|Other current liabilities
|5,494
|5,047
|Total current liabilities
|19,387
|17,113
|Total equity and liabilities
|42,889
|39,445
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from January 1 until March 31, 2026
|Period from January 1 to March 31
|2026
|2025
|(in € million)
|Net income
|-252
|-249
|Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions
|755
|724
|Financial provisions
|35
|78
|Cost of net debt
|120
|105
|Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets
|-2
|1
|Derivatives – non monetary result
|6
|6
|Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
|108
|-192
|Share of (profits) losses of associates
|17
|18
|Deferred taxes
|-87
|-122
|Other non-monetary items
|-316
|-1
|Cash flow from operating activities before change in working capital
|384
|368
|Increase (decrease) in working capital
|1,238
|1,537
|CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|1,622
|1,905
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
|-7
|-3
|Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
|-940
|-1,213
|Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
|50
|317
|Interest received
|43
|53
|Dividends received
|–
|7
|Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months
|45
|-3
|CASH-FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|-809
|-842
|Payments to acquire treasury shares
|-1
|–
|Coupon on perpetual
|-55
|-60
|Issuance of debt
|955
|245
|Repayment on debt
|-182
|-983
|Payments on lease debts
|-241
|-253
|New loans
|-9
|-132
|Repayment on loans
|55
|40
|Interest paid
|-143
|-148
|CASH-FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|379
|-1,291
|Effect of exchange rate and reclassification on cash and cash equivalents (net of cash acquired or sold)
|15
|-21
|Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
|1,207
|-249
|Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period
|4,714
|4,829
|Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period
|5,921
|4,580
Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow
|First Quarter
|2026
|2025
|(in € million)
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|1,622
|1,905
|Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
|-940
|-1,213
|Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
|50
|317
|Operating free cash flow
|732
|1,009
|Interest paid and received
|-100
|-95
|Payments on lease debts
|-241
|-253
|Operating free cash flow adjusted
|391
|661
|Exceptional payments made/(received) (1)
|493
|122
|Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow
|884
|783
(1) IFRS Operating free cash flow corrected from the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period, payment of lease debt and interests paid and received as well as the payment of the Cargo fine
Net debt
|
(in € million)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Current and non-current financial liabilities
|9,919
|9,068
|Current and non-current lease debt
|6,454
|6,445
|Accrued interest
|-184
|-142
|Deposits related to financial liabilities
|-85
|-85
|Deposits related to lease debt
|-81
|-80
|Derivatives impact on debt
|20
|44
|Gross financial liabilities (I)
|16,043
|15,250
|Cash and cash equivalent
|5,921
|4,714
|Marketable securities > 3 months
|943
|988
|Bonds
|1,153
|1,156
|Net cash (II)
|8,017
|6,858
|Net debt (I-II)
|8,026
|8,392
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
|In € million
|Mar 31, 2026
| Dec 31,
2025
| Sep 30,
2025
| Jun 30,
2025
| Mar 31,
2025
| Dec 31,
2024
| Sep 30,
2024
| Jun 30,
2024
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|1,434
|1,422
|1,390
|1,390
|1,377
|1,375
|1,356
|1,354
|Flight equipment
|13,951
|13,651
|13,772
|13,392
|12,835
|12,347
|12,607
|12,197
|Other property, plant and equipment
|1,745
|1,679
|1,617
|1,587
|1,554
|1,533
|1,500
|1,456
|Right of use assets
|9,237
|9,452
|8,619
|8,479
|8,030
|7,592
|6,652
|6,479
|Investments in equity associates
|247
|246
|257
|205
|212
|216
|240
|134
|Financial assets (loans and receivables)
|228
|228
|212
|214
|217
|217
|232
|219
|Provisions (return obligation liability on leased aircraft, maintenance on leased aircraft and provisions for CO2 quota surrenders)
|-5,414
|-5,214
|-4,689
|-4,934
|-5,007
|-4,990
|-4,358
|-4,521
|WCR1
|-9,513
|-8,051
|-8,124
|-8,749
|-8,983
|-7,469
|-7,422
|-8,222
|Capital employed
|11,915
|13,413
|13,054
|11,584
|10,235
|10,821
|10,807
|9,096
|Average capital employed (A)
|12,492
|10,240
|Adjusted results from current operations
|2,305
|1,763
|- Dividends received
|-1
|-1
|- Share of profits (losses) of associates
|15
|-39
|- Normative income tax
|-599
|-445
|Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)
|1,720
|1,278
|ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)
|13.8%
|12.5%
(1) Excluding the report of social & fiscal charges granted consequently to Covid.
The“Normative income tax” no longertakes into account the exceptional contribution on the profits of large companies for the French tax group. Prior periods have therefore been restated accordingly to ensure comparability of the figures.
Unit cost: net cost per ASK
|First Quarter
|2026
|2025
|Total operating expenses (in €m)
|7,506
|7,493
|Carbon emission (ETS)
|-88
|-70
|Total other revenues (in €m)
|-899
|-872
|Net cost excl ETS (in €m)
|6,519
|6,551
|Capacity produced, reported in ASK
|78,564
|75,517
|Net cost, per ASK (in € cents)
|8.30
|8.67
|Gross change
|-4.4 %
|Currency effect on net costs (in €m)
|-216
|Change at constant currencies
|-1.1 %
|Fuel price effect (in €m)
|-98
|Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis excluding ETS (in € cents per ASK)
|8.30
|8.26
|Change on a constant currency and fuel price basis excluding ETS
|0.5 %
Group fleet at 31 March 2026
|Aircraft type
| AF
(incl. HOP) 10
| KL
(incl. KLC & MP)
|Transavia
|Owned
|Finance lease
|Operating lease
|Total
|In operation
|Change / 31/12/25
|B777-300
|43
|16
|32
|10
|17
|59
|59
|B777-200
|18
|15
|29
|1
|3
|33
|33
|B787-9
|10
|13
|4
|7
|12
|23
|23
|B787-10
|15
|2
|11
|2
|15
|15
|1
|A350-900
|41
|3
|13
|25
|41
|41
|A330-300
|5
|5
|5
|5
|A330-200
|8
|6
|12
|2
|14
|12
|-2
|Total Long-Haul
|120
|70
|0
|82
|42
|66
|190
|188
|-1
|B737-900
|5
|5
|5
|5
|B737-800
|29
|103
|34
|8
|90
|132
|129
|-2
|B737-700
|6
|6
|6
|6
|A321NEO
|15
|15
|4
|9
|17
|30
|30
|4
|A321
|11
|5
|6
|11
|8
|-4
|A320
|36
|4
|3
|29
|36
|36
|A320NEO
|23
|1
|22
|23
|23
|A319
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|-2
|A318
|4
|4
|4
|4
|A220-300
|55
|22
|13
|20
|55
|55
|3
|Total Medium-Haul
|109
|55
|141
|86
|34
|185
|305
|297
|-1
|Embraer 195 E2
|25
|25
|25
|22
|1
|Embraer 190
|28
|19
|17
|2
|28
|47
|43
|-2
|Embraer 175
|17
|3
|14
|17
|17
|Embraer 170
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Total Regional
|38
|61
|0
|30
|16
|53
|99
|92
|-1
|B747-400ERF
|3
|3
|3
|3
|B747-400BCF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B777-F
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Total Cargo
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|Total
|269
|190
|141
|202
|92
|306
|600
|583
|-3
2026 TRAFFIC
Passenger network activity
|First Quarter
|Total network airlines
|2026
|2025
|change
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|17,225
|17,238
|-0.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|58,440
|56,646
|+3.2%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|67,683
|65,910
|+2.7%
|Load factor (%)
|86.3%
|85.9%
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|6,492
|6,303
|+3.0%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|49,353
|47,355
|+4.2%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|56,552
|54,518
|+3.7%
|Load factor (%)
|87.3%
|86.9%
|North America
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|1,992
|1,946
|+2.4%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|14,377
|13,887
|+3.5%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|16,844
|16,175
|+4.1%
|Load factor (%)
|85.4%
|85.9%
|Latin America
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|976
|914
|+6.8%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|9,155
|8,547
|+7.1%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|9,968
|9,480
|+5.1%
|Load factor (%)
|91.8%
|90.2%
|Asia / Middle East
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|1,612
|1,534
|+5.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|12,849
|12,008
|+7.0%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|14,537
|13,850
|+5.0%
|Load factor (%)
|88.4%
|86.7%
|Africa
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|965
|972
|-0.8%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|6,136
|6,138
|-0.0%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|7,435
|7,379
|+0.8%
|Load factor (%)
|82.5%
|83.2%
|Caribbean / Indian Ocean
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|947
|937
|+1.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|6,836
|6,775
|+0.9%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|7,768
|7,634
|+1.8%
|Load factor (%)
|88.0%
|88.7%
|Short and Medium-haul
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|10,733
|10,935
|-1.8%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|9,087
|9,291
|-2.2%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|11,131
|11,392
|-2.3%
|Load factor (%)
|81.6%
|81.6%
Transavia activity
|First Quarter
|Transavia
|2026
|2025
|change
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|5,077
|4,572
|+11.0%
|Revenue seat-kilometers (m RSK)
|9,361
|8,306
|+12.7%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|10,882
|9,607
|+13.3%
|Load factor (%)
|86.0%
|86.5%
Total Group passenger activity
|First Quarter
|Total Group
|2026
|2025
|change
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|22,302
|21,810
|+2.3%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|67,801
|64,952
|+4.4%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|78,565
|75,517
|+4.0%
|Load factor (%)
|86.3%
|86.0%
Cargo activity
|First Quarter
|Cargo
|2026
|2025
|change
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|1,760
|1,695
|+3.8%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|3,564
|3,462
|+2.9%
|Load factor (%)
|49.4%
|49.0%
Air France activity
|First Quarter
|Total Passenger network activity
|2026
|2025
|change
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|9,633
|9,552
|+0.8%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|34,946
|34,004
|+2.8%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|40,427
|39,629
|+2.0%
|Load factor (%)
|86.4%
|85.8%
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|4,070
|3,978
|+2.3%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|30,272
|29,260
|+3.5%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|34,700
|33,736
|+2.9%
|Load factor (%)
|87.2%
|86.7%
|Short and Medium-haul
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|5,563
|5,575
|-0.2%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|4,674
|4,744
|-1.5%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|5,727
|5,893
|-2.8%
|Load factor (%)
|81.6%
|80.5%
|Cargo activity
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|932
|922
|+1.1%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|2,035
|2,026
|+0.5%
|Load factor (%)
|45.8%
|45.5%
KLM activity
|First Quarter
|Total Passenger network activity
|2026
|2025
|change
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|7,591
|7,686
|-1.2%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|23,494
|22,642
|+3.8%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|27,256
|26,282
|+3.7%
|Load factor (%)
|86.2%
|86.2%
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|2,422
|2,325
|+4.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|19,081
|18,095
|+5.4%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|21,852
|20,783
|+5.1%
|Load factor (%)
|87.3%
|87.1%
|Medium-haul
|Passengers carried ('000s)
|5,169
|5,360
|-3.6%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|4,413
|4,547
|-2.9%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|5,404
|5,499
|-1.7%
|Load factor (%)
|81.7%
|82.7%
|Cargo activity
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|828
|783
|+5.7%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|1,530
|1,458
|+4.9%
|Load factor (%)
|54.1%
|53.7%
1 Against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)
2 Based on the current hedges and forward curve of 24 April and subject to change given geopolitical uncertainty.
3 At constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS
4 Check for the definition, the recurring adjusted free cash flow table in the appendix of this press release
5New generation fleet / Fleet in operation
6 MSCI Terms and Conditions: Terms and Conditions
7 Based on the current hedges and forward curve of 24 April and subject to change given geopolitical uncertainty
8 Against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)
9 Against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)
10 Excluding Transavia
Attachment
-
Q1 2026 - AFKLM - Press release
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