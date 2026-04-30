Issue Of Equity

Date: 30 April 2026

In accordance with FCA PRM 1.6.4R, Irish Continental Group plc (the "Company") announces the allotment and issuance of 33,878 ICG Units (an ICG Unit comprising one Ordinary Share of €0.065 each and Nil Redeemable Shares) on 19 March 2026 to satisfy awards under the Company's employee share plans, and their admission to trading under the Company's existing block admissions of ICG Units for this purpose (as set out in the table below).