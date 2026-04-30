Issue Of Equity
|1.
|Details of Issuer
|(a)
|Name:
|Irish Continental Group plc
|(b)
|LEI:
|635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|2.
|Details of the Transferable Securities Admitted to Trading
|(a)
|Name, type and Identification Code
| Irish Continental Group plc
ICG Units
IE00BLP58571
|(b)
|Regulated Market
|London Stock Exchange - Main Market
|(c)
|Number of Further Securities Issued and Admitted
|33,878
|(d)
|Total Number of Securities Admitted Following Issuance
|148,466,858
|(e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing ICG Units
|3.
|Issue and Admission Details
|(a)
|Dates of Issuance and Admission
| Issued 19 March 2026
Admitted under block admission dated 12 November 2021
|(b)
|Prospectus Information
|Not Applicable
|Name of contact:
|Brian Holland
|Telephone number of contact:
|+353 1 607 5700
|Website
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