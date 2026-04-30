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Issue Of Equity


2026-04-30 02:01:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISSUANCE OF EQUITY SECURITIES

Date: 30 April 2026

In accordance with FCA PRM 1.6.4R, Irish Continental Group plc (the "Company") announces the allotment and issuance of 33,878 ICG Units (an ICG Unit comprising one Ordinary Share of €0.065 each and Nil Redeemable Shares) on 19 March 2026 to satisfy awards under the Company's employee share plans, and their admission to trading under the Company's existing block admissions of ICG Units for this purpose (as set out in the table below).

1. Details of Issuer
(a) Name: Irish Continental Group plc
(b) LEI: 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
2. Details of the Transferable Securities Admitted to Trading
(a) Name, type and Identification Code Irish Continental Group plc
ICG Units
IE00BLP58571
(b) Regulated Market London Stock Exchange - Main Market
(c) Number of Further Securities Issued and Admitted 33,878
(d) Total Number of Securities Admitted Following Issuance 148,466,858
(e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing ICG Units
3. Issue and Admission Details
(a) Dates of Issuance and Admission Issued 19 March 2026
Admitted under block admission dated 12 November 2021
(b) Prospectus Information Not Applicable


Name of contact: Brian Holland
Telephone number of contact: +353 1 607 5700
Website

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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