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Miscellaneous
|1.
|Name of applicant:
|Irish Continental Group plc
|2.
|Name of scheme:
|ICG Share Option Plans
|3.
|Period of return:
|From: 1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026
|4.
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,970,439 ICG Units
|5.
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Nil
|6.
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
|33,878 ICG Units
|7.
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2,936,561 ICG Units
|Name of contact:
|Brian Holland
|Telephone number of contact:
|+353 1 607 5700
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