Vertigis Acquires 1Spatial To Expand Its Product Portfolio And Global Reach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Take-private deal, valued at £87 million, to help VertiGIS power the next generation of intelligent, insight-driven geospatial networks

London, UK. 30 April 2026 - VertiGIS, a global leader in geospatial solutions for utilities, governments and commercial enterprises, today announces it has closed its acquisition of 1Spatial, a longstanding VertiGIS partner and a global provider of advanced Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software. VertiGIS is backed by global, technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures.

Together, VertiGIS and 1Spatial will offer customers a comprehensive geospatial technology portfolio, combining 1Spatial's data-management platform with VertiGIS' industry-focused business applications. While VertiGIS has built its reputation delivering high-value workflows at the application tier, 1Spatial adds a powerful data-quality and automation layer, giving customers the tools to evaluate, enrich, and govern the spatial data that underpins those applications. As organizations increasingly look to leverage AI agents and large language models in their geospatial workflows, the quality of underlying data becomes critical. 1Spatial's rules engine can prepare that data for AI consumption.

The combination also significantly expands VertiGIS' geographic reach, specifically into new markets including the U.K., France, and the Benelux region while strengthening existing footprints in North America and Australia. Customers will benefit from a deeper product portfolio that includes 1Spatial's popular 1Integrate rules engine and its innovative 1Streetworks solution, which helps municipalities better manage infrastructure construction projects, as well as a broader suite of complementary, vertically focused solutions for water utilities, telecoms, transportation authorities, and other infrastructure-focused organizations.

Under the terms of the deal – valued at GBP £87.10 million and first announced in December 2025 – 1Spatial shareholders received 73 pence in cash per share. The offer represented a premium of 56.99% to the closing price of 46.50 pence per 1Spatial Share on 11 December, 2025, the last business day before the Possible Offer Announcement.

“High quality, trustworthy data is the foundation of every modern geospatial system and is critical for the autonomous and predictive future we are building,” said Andy Berry, CEO of VertiGIS.“1Spatial's expertise and technology complement our portfolio and strengthen our ability to help customers accelerate digital transformation. We're delighted to welcome the 1Spatial team into VertiGIS.”

1Spatial customers can expect continuity of service and uninterrupted access to current products and support channels, along with access to a broader set of market-leading geospatial solutions from VertiGIS.

Expanding VertiGIS' Data Management and Automation Capabilities

1Spatial's solutions are used by national and regional governments, utilities, telecoms, transport agencies, and infrastructure operators - sectors where VertiGIS already has a strong and expanding footprint. Integrating 1Spatial's technology directly into the VertiGIS portfolio will accelerate VertiGIS' strategy to deliver end-to-end geospatial solutions, from data creation and validation to analytics, operations, and field execution.

1Spatial is recognised for its patented, automated rules engine that enables organisations to manage, validate, and enhance large-scale geospatial and location data with high accuracy and consistency. Its LMDM platform provides:



Automated data validation and correction

Complex, rules-based data governance

Cross-system data synchronisation

High-volume processing for national scale datasets Tools that ensure geospatial, asset, and operational data remain complete, current, and trustworthy



This high data accuracy is foundational for delivering AI-enabled insights, supporting the reliability and effectiveness of predictive maintenance models and advanced analytics.

The acquisition enhances VertiGIS' ability to deliver enterprise-grade data integrity, enabling customers to unlock greater value from their GIS investments. For 1Spatial's customers, the transaction provides access to VertiGIS' global product suite, international support network, and industry specific innovations and roadmap.

A Transforming Industry with VertiGIS Neo Leading the Next Wave of Innovation

This acquisition strengthens VertiGIS' position at a pivotal moment for the geospatial industry, with the Total Addressable Market projected to grow from $700M in 2025 to $1.3B by 2030. As the market shifts toward advanced SaaS adoption and infrastructure modernization, VertiGIS is leading the way with its VertiGIS Neo technology philosophy. Central to this strategy is a unified, cloud-native foundation that breaks down silos and enables continuous innovation through seamless integrations. By combining this cohesive architecture with domain-focused capabilities, VertiGIS addresses the specific workflows of utilities, government bodies, and telecommunications providers, embedding deep industry knowledge directly into its solutions.

VertiGIS Neo solutions guide organizations from insight to impact, turning potential into performance. Beyond data visualisation, VertiGIS Neo solutions offer AI-enabled insights for predictive analytics and automated decision-making. This is paired with mobile-first field solutions designed for any device, empowering field teams with instant access to data and workflows anywhere.“GIS has become a strategic platform that delivers real operational and financial impact,” concludes Berry.“We see the trends shaping the industry, and we're ready to help organisations prepare for the next era of modernisation.”

– ENDS –



About VertiGIS

VertiGIS unlocks the power of location to help organisations work smarter. Its innovative geospatial solutions connect complex location data with real-world operational workflows for utilities, government bodies, telecom providers, and commercial and industrial teams. This empowers them to manage assets with precision, drive efficiencies, and achieve superior outcomes.

VertiGIS' Neo technology vision powers this transformation. Cloud-first, industry-informed, AI-enabled tools are paired with a portfolio of applications, including VertiGIS Studio, VertiGIS Networks, VertiGIS FM, VertiGIS LM, and VertiGIS ConnectMaster. These solutions extend and enhance Esri's ArcGIS® platform, adapting to the needs of both small teams and enterprise-scale deployments.

More than 5,000 organisations worldwide rely on VertiGIS to turn geospatial data into actionable insights. To learn more about VertiGIS, visit

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure/AI, and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial is a provider of advanced location master data management software and services. Using a patented, automated, rules-based approach, 1Spatial enables organisations to validate, cleanse, transform, and enhance large and complex geospatial datasets with exceptional accuracy and speed. Its solutions are used by governments, utilities, and transport and infrastructure organisations across multiple regions.

CONTACT:

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting on behalf of VertiGIS

...