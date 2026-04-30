TN Targets Full Literacy With New Drive To Educate Four Lakh Adults

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 30 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is set to roll out an ambitious literacy initiative for 2026-27, aiming to educate more than four lakh non-literate adults and move the state closer to achieving full literacy.

The programme, part of the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), will focus on individuals aged 15 years and above who lack basic reading, writing, and numeracy skills.

Officials said the initiative is designed not only to impart foundational education but also to equip learners with essential life skills for everyday functioning.

To implement the programme, learners' literacy centres will be established in schools and community spaces across the state. More than 17,000 volunteers are expected to support the effort, with participation drawn from schools, colleges, and non-governmental organisations.

A comprehensive survey will be conducted to identify beneficiaries. Authorities have been instructed to utilise existing data sources, including school-level census records, primary health centre databases, anganwadi records, and MGNREGA registers.

Coordination between headmasters of government and aided schools, along with block development offices, will play a key role in ensuring accurate identification of non-literate individuals.

In addition to official data, the department plans to involve local communities in the identification process. School and college students, school management committees, self-help groups, and NGOs will be encouraged to locate and motivate non-literate persons within their neighbourhoods to join the programme.

The initiative is scheduled to begin in June, with assessments planned for the second week of October. Officials said the curriculum will include foundational literacy and numeracy, along with practical knowledge tailored to daily life needs, such as basic financial literacy, health awareness, and communication skills.

District Collectors will oversee the implementation through District Literacy Mission authorities, ensuring coordination among local bodies, education officials, and community stakeholders.

The government expects that this decentralised approach will help streamline execution and improve outreach.

With a structured framework and community participation at its core, the state hopes the initiative will significantly reduce illiteracy levels and set a model for adult education programmes across the country.