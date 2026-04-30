TN Cuts Counting Centres To 62 As ECI Consolidates Facilities For 2026 Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 30 (IANS) The number of counting centres for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has dropped sharply over the past decade, reflecting a deliberate shift by the Election Commission of India (ECI) towards consolidating operations in larger, better-equipped venues such as college campuses.

From 81 counting centres in 2016, the figure fell to 70 in 2021 and has now been further reduced to 62 for the 2026 elections.

Officials attribute the decline primarily to improved infrastructure and standardisation of facilities, allowing multiple constituencies to be handled within a single location.

In 2016, over a quarter of counting centres were located in school buildings, which typically had limited space and could accommodate fewer constituencies. However, since 2021, the ECI has increasingly shifted to college campuses that offer larger halls, better logistics, and enhanced security arrangements.

The move was initially accelerated by COVID-19 protocols, which required more spacious and controlled environments, but has since evolved into a long-term administrative strategy.

District-level data highlights a mixed pattern. Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Perambalur, Theni, and Kanniyakumari have each seen a reduction of one counting centre compared to the previous election, while Tiruchy and Vellore have lost two centres each.

On the other hand, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Madurai have registered a marginal increase, gaining one additional centre each. Madurai, which has 10 Assembly constituencies, now has the highest number of counting centres in the state at five. Cuddalore, with nine constituencies, and Salem, which has 11, follow with four centres each.

Key districts such as Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai have been allocated three centres each, while most other districts have one or two centres depending on the number of constituencies and logistical requirements.

Officials say the consolidation has significantly strengthened security and efficiency. Larger campuses allow for better surveillance through CCTV systems, tighter access control, and smoother coordination among officials and security personnel.

With Tamil Nadu recording a high voter turnout, authorities are now focused on ensuring a seamless and transparent counting process on May 4, when results will be declared in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched Assembly elections in recent years.