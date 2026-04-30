Delhi CM Flags Off Somnath Swabhiman Parv Yatra Over 1,400 Devotees Depart For Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv - Somnath Yatra', sending over 1,400 devotees from the national capital to the revered Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present at the launch event.

The Chief Minister flagged off a special train for the yatra, which is expected to reach Somnath the following morning. Pilgrims will stay there from May 1 to May 3, during which they will have the opportunity to offer prayers at the Somnath Temple and visit nearby shrines. The entire yatra has been organised free of cost, with the Gujarat government making arrangements for accommodation, food, drinking water, and other essential facilities.

Speaking to reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "The Somnath Swabhiman Parv Yatra marks the completion of 1,000 years of the Somnath temple... Today, we have sent a train from here with approximately 1,400 pilgrims from Delhi going to have darshan of Somnath. This is a matter of great pride for us."

The initiative, titled“Somnath Swabhiman Parv - Somnath Yatra”, aims to reconnect citizens with their spiritual and cultural roots, according to officials. The programme reflects a broader effort to promote awareness of India's religious heritage and traditions.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the scale and preparation of the yatra, stating that more than 1,400 people from Delhi are participating and that comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for all pilgrims.

Several devotees expressed appreciation for the initiative and the facilities provided.

Speaking to IANS, one devotee said that it was encouraging to see the government promoting Indian culture and heritage. The devotee added that traditions that were once overlooked are now being showcased globally, and called the large-scale event a matter of pride and good fortune.

Another pilgrim praised the arrangements, noting that the train was fully equipped and well-organised. The devotee said they had never witnessed such extensive facilities before, describing the journey as a memorable experience even before reaching the destination.

Announcing the initiative, Gupta had said on April 28 that the yatra was dedicated to“1,000 years of unbroken faith” and aimed to reconnect people with India's spiritual and cultural roots.“This is not merely a journey, but a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with Sanatan traditions, India's cultural ethos and our shared civilisational heritage,” she said.