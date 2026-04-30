(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release 74Software: Double-digit Organic Growth in Q1 2026, with Further Progress Toward Recurring Software Revenue Paris, April 30, 2026 - 74Software (Euronext Paris: 74SW) reported Q1 2026 revenue of €182.7 million, representing organic growth of 10.0%. This performance was driven by continued subscription expansion and further improvement in the Group's revenue mix toward higher-quality recurring software revenue across its portfolio.

Key Financial Indicators - Q1 2026 Metric

Q1 2026

(€m)

Indicator

Change / Ratio

Total revenue 182.7 Organic growth + 10.0% Product revenue 150.8 Organic growth + 11.5% Recurring revenue 137.2 As % of product revenue 90.9% ARR - Axway 277.0 Year-on-year growth + 8.8% ARR - SBS 248.5 Year-on-year growth + 8.9% Net debt at quarter-end 178.9 - -

Business Highlights



Axway: solid performance across core integration product lines, notably Managed File Transfer, B2B Integration and API Management, supported by continued cloud momentum and early commercial validation of Amplify Fusion as both a unifying platform and an AI Gateway layer.

SBS: sustained activity across core banking, financing and modular products, contributing to a progressively more product-centric and recurring revenue profile. AI positioning: the Group continues to address production-oriented AI needs through offerings such as Axway's Amplify Fusion and AI Gateway, designed to govern, secure and orchestrate critical data flows, alongside the continued embedding of AI capabilities across SBS products. Axway is positioned in the control plane of mission-critical software environments, where AI-enabled capabilities must be governed, secured and controlled as large enterprises deploy agentic AI across their software stacks. At SBS, the data platform serves as the foundation for the gradual integration of AI capabilities across the entire product portfolio, with enhanced versions of all key products expected by early 2027.



Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We opened 2026 with strong execution and further progress in the quality and predictability of our revenue profile. Recurring product revenue remained the key growth driver at both Axway and SBS, supporting a more consistent, scalable and profitable growth profile across the Group. We also continued to invest selectively in innovation, particularly in the software layers that help customers operate critical, regulated and increasingly AI-enabled environments with greater control, security and resilience.”

Q1 2026 Activity

Revenue by Portfolio Brand Q1 2026

Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Total Organic €m / % Reported Restated * Growth Growth Axway Scope 89.0 82.5 79.0 7.9% 12.7% SBS Scope 94.0 88.3 87.6 6.4% 7.4% Consolidation -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 - - 74Software 182.7 170.4 166.1 7.2% 10.0% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates

Revenue grew strongly compared with Q1 2025, up 10.0% organically, as commercial activity signed during the last two quarters converted into revenue in Q1 2026. This performance should not, however, be extrapolated to the full year. Both brands contributed to the strong quarter, with organic growth of 12.7% at Axway and 7.4% at SBS.

Revenue by Type Q1 2026

Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Total Organic €m / % Reported Restated * Growth Growth Product revenue 150.8 139.0 135.2 8.5% 11.5% Recurring revenue 137.2 129.6 125.7 5.9% 9.1% o/w Maintenance and support 38.8 46.9 45.8 -17.3% -15.3% o/w Customer-managed subscription 60.7 48.1 46.8 26.2% 29.9% o/w Upfront revenue 35.6 28.2 27.3 26.1% 30.5% o/w Recurring 25.1 19.9 19.5 25.8% 28.6% o/w Own-managed subscription 37.7 34.5 33.3 9.3% 13.4% License revenue 13.7 9.5 9.5 43.5% 44.1% Services revenue 31.9 31.3 30.9 1.7% 3.1% Total revenue 182.7 170.3 166.1 7.2% 10.0% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates

Axway delivered product revenue of €80.1 million and recurring revenue of €76.3 million, representing 95.2% of product revenue. Performance was broad-based, supported by persistent cloud momentum, key commercial wins and sustained traction around Amplify Fusion. Subscription revenue grew strongly, while maintenance and support revenue declined as the installed base continued to migrate toward subscription models.

SBS delivered product revenue of €71.1 million and recurring revenue of €61.3 million, representing 86.2% of product revenue. Activity remained solid across core banking, financing and modular products, supporting a progressively more recurring revenue profile. Maintenance and support revenue declined as a result of selected churn, but this was more than offset by strong subscription growth, helped by one significant customer-managed contract in Q1 and by continued momentum in own-managed subscriptions.

Services revenue amounted to €31.9 million in Q1 2026, representing 17.5% of Group revenue, compared with 18.4% in Q1 2025. This evolution reflects the continued shift in the Group's revenue mix toward product and recurring revenue.

At the end of March 2026, ARR stood at €277.0 million for Axway, up 8.8% year-on-year, and €248.5 million for SBS, up 8.9% year-on-year, supported by continued subscription expansion. At Axway, ARR growth was driven by Managed File Transfer, up 11.6%, as well as by B2B Integration and API Management, up 8.5% and 9.0%, respectively, while Specialized Products remained affected by softer demand from the US federal government. At SBS, Modular Products ARR grew strongly, up 25.7%, followed by Integrated Products and Financing Products, up 9.5% and 7.8%, respectively. Banking Components were affected by lower maintenance revenue following the renewal, at year-end, of a large customer contract at reduced levels.

Financial position at March 31, 2026

As of March 31, 2026, 74Software reported cash and cash equivalents of €57.1 million and gross bank debt of

€236 million, before IFRS 16, resulting in net debt of €178.9 million. Cash generation reflected the usual seasonality of the business, supported by annual subscription and maintenance billings collected at the beginning of the year.

During Q1 2026, the Group also repurchased 234,170 shares at a weighted average price of €32.1 per share under its share buyback program, in order to replenish the Group's long-term incentive plans. As of March 31, 2026, 74Software held 462,120 treasury shares on its balance sheet.

In April 2026, the Group refinanced its syndicated bank facilities through a new €180 million revolving credit facility and a new €230 million amortizing term loan, both maturing in 2031, with extension options for the revolving credit facility. 74Software also aligned the definition of its leverage ratio with market standards. On that basis, the Group's leverage ratio as of December 31, 2025, would have been 1.71x, compared with 1.92x as previously published.

The refinancing reflects the confidence of the banking pool in the resilience and stability of 74Software's business model and financial profile. At a time of increased volatility in the software sector and more selective lender risk appetite, the Group succeeded in extending debt maturities, increasing transaction size and adding a new relationship bank, whilst only marginally increasing interest costs. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed.

Overall, these measures significantly strengthen the Group's liquidity profile and financial flexibility, providing additional headroom to support disciplined capital allocation, continued execution of the Group's roadmap and selective external growth opportunities.

Outlook & Targets

Following a strong Q1 2026 performance, 74Software continues to execute in line with the roadmap outlined at the time of its FY 2025 results. The quarter benefited from favorable phasing effects, particularly in software and customer-managed subscriptions, and should therefore not be read as a simple run-rate for the remainder of the year. More broadly, the Group's activity remains shaped by the usual seasonality of its business, with a stronger contribution typically expected toward year-end.

For 2026 and beyond, 74Software's financial objectives remain unchanged and are set out below:

Guidance and Ambition 2026 Guidance

at constant exchange rates - Organic revenue growth: 3% to 5%

- Margin on operating activities: 15% to 17%

- Unlevered free cash flow: around 10% of revenue Medium-term ambition - Revenue close to €800m and margin on operating activities ~ 20% by end-2028

- €1bn revenue ambition over the medium term, including selective acquisitions

Financial Calendar



Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time): Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Thursday, July 23, 2026, after market close: 2026 Half-Year Results

Thursday, October 29, 2026, before market opening: Q3 2026 Revenue Wednesday, February 24, 2027, after market closing: FY 2026 Results

Glossary and Alternative Performance Measures

Axway ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue – Expected annual billing amounts from all active maintenance and subscription agreements.

Brand Contribution: Contribution to profit on operating activities from the two brands (Axway and SBS) before general & administrative expenses, which will be reported under a Corporate segment in the future.

SBS ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue – Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for the last month of the reporting period multiplied by 12. Where contracts are affected by seasonality or contracted volume-based elements, the last 12 months of revenue are aggregated in determining ARR. Expected recurring revenue from contracts signed but not yet active are not included in ARR.

NPS: Net Promoter Score – Customer satisfaction and recommendation indicator for a company.

Organic growth: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.

Profit on operating activities: Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the non-cash share-based payment expense, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets.

Proforma: Proforma measures assume the acquisition of SBS happened at the beginning of the respective reporting period.

Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.

Unlevered free cash flow: Free cash flow before exceptional items and before net interest expense.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group combining Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders delivering mission-critical software for a data-driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major corporate and government customers around the globe. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer finance and asset finance services. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial services customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 -

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 -

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Appendices (1/2)

Main Exchange Rate Movements For €1 Average rate

Q1 2026 Average rate

Q1 2025 Change US dollar 1.170 1.052 -10.1% Pound sterling 0.868 0.836 -3.7% Indian rupee 107.110 91.138 -14.9%





Impact of Scope and Exchange Rate Changes on Revenue €m / % Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Growth Revenue 182.7 170.4 + 7.2% Changes in exchange rates -4.3 Revenue at constant exchange rates 182.7 166.1 + 10.0% Changes in scope +0.0 Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates 182.7 166.1 + 10.0%





ARR Breakdown by Type at Constant Exchange Rates as of End-Q1 2026 2025

2026 YoY Change

at constant FX Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Axway 254.6 259.0 266.5 276.9 277.0 + 8.8% Maintenance and support 50.2 46.0 41.0 36.7 34.5 - 31.2% Customer-managed subscription 149.3 155.7 165.8 179.0 180.7 + 21.0% Own-managed subscription 55.1 57.3 59.7 61.2 61.8 + 12.1% SBS 228.2 231.5 234.2 244.4 248.5 + 8.9% Maintenance and support 142.0 141.8 147.4 142.5 134.0 - 5.6% Customer-managed subscriptions 15.1 14.3 7.8 18.9 29.5 + 96.0% Own-managed subscriptions 71.2 75.5 78.9 83.0 84.9 + 19.3%





ARR Breakdown by Product Line at Constant Exchange Rates as of End-Q1 2026 2025

2026 YoY Change

at constant FX Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Axway 254.6 259.0 266.5 276.9 277.0 + 8.8% Managed File Transfer 106.7 109.0 111.0 119.8 119.1 + 11.6% B2B Integration 59.2 61.7 64.1 64.7 64.2 + 8.5% API Management 46.2 47.1 49.3 49.3 50.3 + 9.0% Specialized Products 42.5 41.2 42.1 43.1 43.4 + 2.1% SBS 228.2 231.5 234.2 244.4 248.5 + 8.9% Financing Products 61.0 60.5 63.3 64.9 65.8 + 7.8% Modular Products 25.3 28.0 29.6 30.3 31.8 + 25.7% Integrated Products 95.2 96.8 95.3 100.3 104.2 + 9.5% Banking Components 46.7 46.3 46.0 48.9 46.7 + 0.0%



Appendices (2/2)

Revenue by Type - Axway Q1 2026

Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Total Organic €m / % Reported Restated * Growth Growth Product revenue 80.1 73.4 70.2 9.0% 14.0% Recurring revenue 76.3 72.1 69.0 5.8% 10.6% o/w Maintenance and support 9.4 14.4 13.4 -34.9% -29.8% o/w Customer-managed subscription 51.4 43.7 42.3 17.7% 21.5% o/w Upfront revenue 31.6 26.7 25.8 18.2% 22.5% o/w Recurring 19.8 17.0 16.5 16.9% 19.9% o/w Own-managed subscription 15.5 14.0 13.3 10.4% 16.5% License revenue 3.8 1.3 1.3 185.7% 198.6% Services revenue 9.0 9.0 8.7 -0.8% 2.5% Total revenue - Axway 89.0 82.5 79.0 7.9% 12.7% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates





Revenue by Type - SBS Q1 2026

Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Total Organic €m / % Reported Restated * Growth Growth Product revenue 71.1 66.0 65.4 7.7% 8.7% Recurring revenue 61.3 57.9 57.2 5.9% 7.1% o/w Maintenance and support 29.4 32.5 32.4 -9.6% -9.2% o/w Customer-managed subscription 9.7 4.9 4.9 98.5% 97.9% o/w Upfront revenue 4.0 1.5 1.5 169.7% 169.7% o/w Recurring 5.6 3.4 3.4 66.8% 66.0% o/w Own-managed subscription 22.2 20.5 20.0 8.5% 11.2% License revenue 9.9 8.2 8.2 20.4% 20.1% Services revenue 22.9 22.3 22.2 2.7% 3.3% Total revenue - Axway 94.0 88.3 87.6 6.4% 7.4% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates





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