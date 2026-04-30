Inbank Unaudited Financial Results For Q1 2026



In Q1 2026, Inbank's total net income amounted to €21.9 million, increasing 5% year-on-year. Operating expenses increased to €12.1 million, reflecting higher continued investments in technology and marketing spend, while remaining stable compared to the previous quarters.

Originated volume reached €206 million, increasing 24% year-on-year and marking a record quarterly result. Regionally growth was led by Central and Eastern Europe, where originated volume increased by 33%, while the Baltics also delivered solid growth of 18%.

Sales growth was broad-based across most product groups. Personal loans more than doubled year-on-year, increasing by 104% to €47.3 million. Car financing volumes grew by 28% to €51.5 million, supported by the launch of the Otomoto partnership (part of OLX Group) in Poland and gradual recovery in the Estonian car market. Rental services volumes increased by 60%, while net rental income grew by 17%. Green financing volumes remained stable at €32.8 million. Pay later products remained the largest segment with €56.8 million in sales, although volumes declined by 4% year-on-year.

By the end of the quarter, Inbank's loan and rental portfolio reached €1.29 billion, growing 10% year-on-year. Portfolio growth was impacted by higher early repayments and the weakening of the Polish zloty. Customer deposits increased by 5% year-on-year to €1.33 billion.

Credit quality remained stable, with impairment levels at 1.6% of the average loan and rental portfolio, remaining within the target range.

In April 2026, Inbank paid its first-ever, one-off dividend of €4.8 million, supported by a gradual increase in net profit and equity base over recent quarters. By the end of Q1 2026, Inbank had more than 847,000 active customer contracts and over 6,200 active retail partners.



Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments:

“Inbank entered 2026 with a very strong sales growth. Achieving a record originated volume in a seasonally slower first quarter positions us well for the year ahead. At the same time, margin pressure from loan portfolio repricing and early repayments weighed on profitability during the quarter. At the same time, funding cost continued to decline and the overall portfolio quality remains well diversified and resilient, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions across our core markets.

Looking ahead, we expect margin pressure to persist in the near term due to repricing effects and repayment dynamics. To improve profitability during the rest of the year, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy across existing markets, strengthening product competitiveness and maintaining discipline in pricing, risk management and cost control.”

Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2026

Total assets €1.62 billion

Loan and rental portfolio €1.29 billion

Customer deposits €1.33 billion

Total equity €172 million

Net profit €4 million

Return on equity 9.4%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)