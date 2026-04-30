Asia Pacific Packaging Market To Reach USD 543.89 Billion By 2035 Driven By Sustainability, E-Commerce Expansion, And Smart Packaging Innovations

Ottawa, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Asia Pacific packaging market stood at USD 372.35 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 543.89 billion by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

How is the Asia Pacific Packaging Market Revolutionizing?

Eye on Sustainability & Advanced Technology: Major Potentials

Day by day, the Asia Pacific packaging market is empowering the development of mono-material structures to boost recyclability. Also, fostering robust research activities in the replacement of fossil-based monomers with bio-based options to lower the carbon footprint. Eventually, the market progression is shifting towards the unification of IoT, NFC chips, RFID tags, & QR codes into packaging for real-time monitoring, inventory management, & authenticity verification.

What are the Key Restraints in the Asia Pacific Packaging Market?

A comprehensive, faster rise in single-use packaging

Asia Pacific Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

In 2025, China captured the biggest revenue share of the market, due to the emergence of strict regulatory landscapes, with growth of online shopping, driven by increased smartphone penetration & live-streaming sales. These catalysts need durable, protective, & inexpensive packaging, which substantially propels demand for corrugated boxes & courier bags. Besides this, another prominent driver is the expanded healthcare expenditure & vast pharmaceutical manufacturing, which demand high-barrier & child-resistant packaging.

For instance,

In December 2025, SGD Pharma became the first glass manufacturer in China to achieve ISO 14021 certification for its post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass packaging.



On the other hand, India is predicted to witness rapid expansion during 2026-2035 in the Asia Pacific packaging market. Along with the e-commerce development, India is experiencing a vast demand for processed food, which needs a longer shelf life, & this fuels the use of smart flexible packaging. Continuous advances in India are exploring the wider application of QR codes for traceability, 100% plastic-free aqueous barrier coatings, & automation for high-speed, error-free production.

For instance,

In March 2026, Veritiv Operating Company joined with Packsize to convey smarter, more efficient, & sustainable packaging



Furthermore, the Japanese market is extensively pioneering plastic that dissolves in seawater, i.e., ocean-safe & plant-based biodegradable films. Alongside, Japan is emphasizing redesigning, including Cup Noodle's mimi (ears) tab, which discards plastic stickers, and also easy-open yogurt containers & measuring seasoning bottles.

For instance,

In February 2025, Motherson joined with Japan's Sanko to offer sustainable packaging solutions in India & Europe.



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