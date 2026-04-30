403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Troya Brings Delphine To Mill Valley, A New Concept Focused On Coastal Mediterranean Cuisine
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, Troya, a well-loved restaurant celebrated for its authentic Mediterranean cuisine and genuine hospitality, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Mill Valley, this summer. The new location will be known as Delphine and this expansion marks the latest milestone in a remarkable journey for the restaurant's owners.
Speaking from Troya's flagship location on San Francisco's Fillmore Street, owner Berk Kinalilar recalls his vision to bring refined, authentic Mediterranean food to the Bay Area, and sees Mill Valley as a natural, new location. "From the very beginning, my goal was to build something lasting, a place where food brings people together and guests feel genuinely cared for," said Kinalilar. "Bringing that experience to Mill Valley is something we are incredibly excited about."
The Mill Valley opening follows the successful launch of Troya Mediterranean in Tiburon, May 2025 by Betul Kinalilar. Troya Mediterranean has quickly earned recognition from the community, including a mayoral proclamation and the distinction of "Best Mediterranean" by Marin Independent Journal Readers' Choice Awards 2026. The enthusiastic reception in Tiburon made expanding further into Marin County a clear and welcomed next step for the husband-and-wife team.
At the new Mill Valley location, guests can expect the same experience that has defined Troya since its inception: dishes crafted from fresh, carefully sourced ingredients rooted in Mediterranean tradition, and served in an atmosphere that is warm, relaxed, and genuinely welcoming. "In our culture, food is never just food," said Berk's wife and partner Betul Kinalilar, who owns the Tiburon location. "It's how we connect and show we care. Our goal is to bring care and attention to every table; in every community we're part of."
What will change is the concept and the name. "Mediterranean cuisine has a lot of regional variations so we would like to bring a new concept to Mill Valley - Coastal Mediterranean cuisine. The new location will be known as Delphine." concluded Berk Kinalilar.
Delphine is scheduled to open in summer 2026.
About Troya
Founded in 2006, Troya is a Bay Area restaurant known for its fresh Mediterranean cuisine, warm hospitality, and commitment to quality. With locations in San Francisco and Tiburon, and a new Mill Valley location opening in summer 2026, Troya continues to build on a legacy of excellence.
Speaking from Troya's flagship location on San Francisco's Fillmore Street, owner Berk Kinalilar recalls his vision to bring refined, authentic Mediterranean food to the Bay Area, and sees Mill Valley as a natural, new location. "From the very beginning, my goal was to build something lasting, a place where food brings people together and guests feel genuinely cared for," said Kinalilar. "Bringing that experience to Mill Valley is something we are incredibly excited about."
The Mill Valley opening follows the successful launch of Troya Mediterranean in Tiburon, May 2025 by Betul Kinalilar. Troya Mediterranean has quickly earned recognition from the community, including a mayoral proclamation and the distinction of "Best Mediterranean" by Marin Independent Journal Readers' Choice Awards 2026. The enthusiastic reception in Tiburon made expanding further into Marin County a clear and welcomed next step for the husband-and-wife team.
At the new Mill Valley location, guests can expect the same experience that has defined Troya since its inception: dishes crafted from fresh, carefully sourced ingredients rooted in Mediterranean tradition, and served in an atmosphere that is warm, relaxed, and genuinely welcoming. "In our culture, food is never just food," said Berk's wife and partner Betul Kinalilar, who owns the Tiburon location. "It's how we connect and show we care. Our goal is to bring care and attention to every table; in every community we're part of."
What will change is the concept and the name. "Mediterranean cuisine has a lot of regional variations so we would like to bring a new concept to Mill Valley - Coastal Mediterranean cuisine. The new location will be known as Delphine." concluded Berk Kinalilar.
Delphine is scheduled to open in summer 2026.
About Troya
Founded in 2006, Troya is a Bay Area restaurant known for its fresh Mediterranean cuisine, warm hospitality, and commitment to quality. With locations in San Francisco and Tiburon, and a new Mill Valley location opening in summer 2026, Troya continues to build on a legacy of excellence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment