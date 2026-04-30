Nepal Airlines Apologises For Showing J&K As Part Of Pakistan In Its Network Map

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, April 30 (IANS) Nepal's state-owned national flag carrier on Thursday apologised for showing India's Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in its network map shared on social media a day before, terming it an error.

Nepal Airlines said the map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect Nepal's official stance or that of the airlines.

"We sincerely apologise for the error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy," the airline said on social media.

"We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offence the post has caused," it added.

Archana Khadka, spokesperson for the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), told IANS that the error occurred while selecting a Google map, and the same inaccurate map was used in the network map.

"It was not intentional, and we removed it within 2–3 hours after it was posted when we noticed the error," she said.

The image shared by the airline quickly went viral on social media, with Indian users calling for a boycott of the airline. Some accused the airline of "cartographic aggression."

Nepal Airlines operates flights to New Delhi, West Asia, Southeast Asia, and China.

India-Nepal relations are characterised by a deep, multifaceted partnership rooted in the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, featuring open borders, significant economic interdependence, and close cultural ties.

India is also one of Nepal's leading development partners. In the fiscal year 2024–25, India emerged as the largest bilateral donor to Nepal, disbursing US$107.8 million, according to Nepal's finance ministry. Dozens of projects and programmes are currently being implemented in Nepal with Indian economic and technical assistance, at different stages of completion.

According to a recent report in The Kathmandu Post, India has proposed a visit by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Nepal on May 11–12 as part of wider consultations ahead of newly-elected Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah's visit to its southern neighbour.

Citing diplomatic sources in the Foreign Ministry of Nepal and the Nepali Embassy in India, the report stated that the Indian side has proposed the dates and is awaiting Kathmandu's official response.

Nepali Prime Minister Shah has already received an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, and he has accepted it, Nepal's Foreign Minister Sishir Khanal had confirmed earlier, though the visit may take some time, as the government will first set its priorities.