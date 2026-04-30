Three Children Drown In Artificial Pond In Delhi's Dwarka Golf Course Site

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Three children tragically lost their lives after drowning in an artificial pond in the Dwarka area on Thursday morning, Delhi Police said. The incident occurred at a site in Sector 24 where a golf course is being developed on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Sector 23, Dwarka, at approximately 7.07 a.m., reporting the drowning of three children in a pond located within the golf course premises. Acting swiftly, the Station House Officer (SHO), along with police staff, rushed to the spot. Other emergency agencies were also informed immediately.

Upon arrival, officials found three children, aged between 8 and 10 years, submerged in the pond. With the assistance of the fire brigade, all three were retrieved from the water. However, they were declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings suggest that the children may have entered the premises late in the evening by scaling a boundary wall. Their clothes were found outside the pond, leading police to suspect that they had gone there to bathe and accidentally drowned. However, authorities stated that a conclusive account will emerge only after a detailed investigation.

The identification of the children is currently underway, and no missing persons report matching their description has been received at the time of filing this report. Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

Earlier in June 2025, a six-year-old boy lost his life after allegedly drowning in a swimming pool. The boy, Taksh Rathi, had gone to the facility in northwest Delhi's Pitampura for a swim with children from his locality. Son of Manjeet Kumar, Taksh was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

In a similar incident reported in April 2024, three teenage boys drowned while swimming in the Bawana canal in the Rohini area. A rescue operation involving around 50 personnel, including firefighters and a boat team, was launched, and the bodies were recovered after an intensive search.