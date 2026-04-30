Watch: Nana Patekar's Video Goes Viral As He Performs Tricep Dips At 76, Fans Stunned

At 76, Nana Patekar is redefining fitness goals, proving age is a number. A viral video shows him performing tricep dips, leaving the internet amazed and inspiring youngsters with his incredible strength and dedication.

Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar recently shared a video on Instagram showing Nana Patekar doing tricep dips. In the video, he is casually dressed in shorts and a vest, exercising comfortably with a smile and not looking tired at all.

Sharing the video, Atul Kasbekar wrote,“Arre Nana saheb...!!! You've reset my fitness goals!!! This is Mr. Nana Patekar. He is 76. Watch him do tricep dips on the bars. He did 15 of them (I started recording a bit late).” He added, "Some days I am slow on the recording. But... back to Nana saheb. What a legend.”

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded social media with reactions. One fan wrote, "Amazing Nana sir... lots of love." Another commented, "Real strength... inspiring." A user wrote, "Age is just a number for Nana." Another commented, "Uday bhai is still looking fit." One user wrote, "Wow Nana... amazing." A fan commented, "Control Uday, control." Another wrote, "This is amazing for a 76-year-old."

On the work front, Nana Patekar is still very active in films at 76. He will be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 5', which is slated for a 2025 release. He was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer 'O Romeo'. Besides films, he has also appeared in the OTT web series 'Sankalp'.

One internet user claimed that Nana is a pure vegetarian, but Atul Kasbekar replied, "Hate to disappoint you, he is not a vegetarian. I have had lunch at his place.” Another user also wrote,“He cooks his own food and loves to eat fish.”

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