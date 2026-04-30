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Air India Pilot Dies Of Heart Attack In Bali During Scheduled Layover

Air India Pilot Dies Of Heart Attack In Bali During Scheduled Layover


2026-04-30 01:08:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A First Officer with Air India has died in Bali after suffering a heart attack while on scheduled crew rest, sources said. The pilot, aged around 40, had operated a flight from Delhi to Bali a day earlier (on Wednesday) and was staying at a hotel during the mandated layover period when he reportedly experienced severe discomfort.

According to the sources, the crew member was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after his condition deteriorated. "The First Officer was on scheduled crew rest in Bali when he complained of severe discomfort at his hotel. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved."

However, despite medical intervention, he could not be revived.

Airline Pledges Support to Family

"The airline is in close contact with the family and is extending all possible support during this time of grief. The safety, health and well-being of Air India's passengers and crew remain the airline's highest priority," the sources added.

Pilot Had Valid Medical Certification

Another official source stated that, "The First Officer held a valid Class I medical certification and had completed all mandatory medical examinations in accordance with regulatory requirements only a few months ago. There was no known pre-existing medical condition. He had also been operating well within the flying-hours limitations prescribed by the DGCA."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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