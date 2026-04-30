BJP Will Win Bengal With Two-Thirds Majority: Ram Kripal Yadav

As exit polls for the West Bengal Assembly elections sparked political reactions, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Ram Kripal Yadav on Thursday said that the party will win with a two-thirds majority, and the lotus will bloom in Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "In Assam, our government will be formed again, and a change in Bengal is certain. It's just a matter of a few days. The people's mandate will be respected. Their (Mamata Banerjee's) government will not be formed; the BJP will win with a two-thirds majority, and the lotus will bloom in Bengal."

Exit Poll Predictions

The comments came after most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP is poised to win West Bengal and oust the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for the last 15 years.

Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that the BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others. (ANI)

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