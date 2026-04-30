Hard Work Of People Is Nation's Greatest Strength, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the hard work and energy of the people are the nation's greatest strength, emphasising that their efforts drive India's development and progress.

The Prime Minister emphasised the role of citizens' hard work in driving India's development, saying their efforts lead the nation towards prosperity, self-reliance, and progress.

Sharing his message in a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Hard-working and energetic countrymen are the biggest strength of the nation, whose hard work paves the way for new development. Through their efforts, the country touches the pinnacle of prosperity, self-reliance and progress." कर्मशील और ऊर्जावान देशवासी ही राष्ट्र की सबसे बड़ी शक्ति हैं, जिनके परिश्रम से विकास की नई राहें तय होती हैं। इनके प्रयासों से देश समृद्धि, आत्मनिर्भरता और उन्नति के शिखर को छूता है। अनिर्वेदो हि सततं सर्वार्थेषु प्रवर्तकः। करोति सफलं जन्तोः कर्म यच्च करोति सः॥ twitter/DmPu2cRrNz - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2026

He wrote a Sanskrit verse that broadly highlights the importance of perseverance and continuous effort in achieving success. He wrote, "Anirvedo hi satatam sarvartheshu pravartakah. Karoti saphalam jantoh karma yachch karoti sah."

PM Modi Reacts to High Voter Turnout Post-Polls

PM Modi's remarks come after polling concluded in all 5 States/UTs. The elections were held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six States. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4.

West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 92.67 per cent during Phase II of the elections.

Expresses Gratitude to West Bengal Voters

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of West Bengal for the high voter turnout recorded in the second phase of polling, which is currently underway in the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Hardoi, the Prime Minister said he appreciated the "great people of Bengal" for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and urged them to maintain the same enthusiasm until the completion of polling. He said, "I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being aware of their rights and voting in large numbers. There are still several hours left for voting to conclude. I would appeal to the people of Bengal to continue participating in this festival of democracy in the same way." (ANI)

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