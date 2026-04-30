5 Dream WWE Matches Triple H Fears To Book Because The Stakes Are Too Dangerously High

Dream matches are the lifeblood of WWE, but not every fantasy clash makes it to the ring. Triple H has avoided booking certain encounters because the stakes are simply too high. Here are five dream matches he is too cautious to book.

The Tribal Chief against The Ring General is the ultimate clash of philosophies. Both have been dominant forces, yet they've never crossed paths. Booking this match risks damaging either aura. If Reigns loses, his indomitable image fades. If Gunther fails, his unstoppable reputation crumbles. Triple H has avoided this paradox of the unstoppable.

Reigns and Rhodes have split victories at WrestleMania, making a trilogy inevitable. But Triple H fears booking it too soon, as it represents his biggest remaining bullet. Whoever wins will be remembered as the better man, while the loser risks being defined by failure. The stakes make this decision extremely difficult.

Fans have long wanted CM Punk and Cody Rhodes to collide. Both are built as ultimate heroes, sharing similar motivations and ideologies. Pitting them against each other risks undermining one of WWE's biggest babyfaces. A loss for Rhodes would weaken his standing as company face, while Punk losing again after Reigns would kill his momentum.

This fantasy match has quickly become a fan obsession. Reigns is the benchmark for WrestleMania main eventers, while Femi is seen as the heir to the throne. Booking it now would be a gamble too great. A loss for Femi would halt his rise, while Reigns losing to a rookie would tarnish his legacy.

Gunther has retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, while Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in his WrestleMania debut. A collision between The Ring General and The Ruler would be explosive, but neither can afford a loss. Gunther's credibility would suffer if beaten by a rising star, while Femi's momentum would stall if he fell to a veteran.