Former U.S. Ambassador: Ukraine's Combat-Ready Army Will Be Pillar Of Regional Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Roman Popadiuk expressed this view in comments to Ukrinform during the U.S.-Ukraine Business Partnership Forum“The Path from War to Recovery,” held in New York.

“Ukraine has the largest and, obviously, the most experienced army in Europe. It is a major combat force that has been battle-tested and has a significant manpower base,” he noted.

According to Popadiuk, the international community is increasingly recognizing Ukraine's role in the security sphere, particularly as a deterrent to Russia.

“The world recognizes what Ukraine has contributed, especially in the military sphere,” he said.“Look at the Middle East, which is now turning to Ukraine. Look at Europe, which is investing in defense. They view Ukraine not only as an economic opportunity but also as a bulwark against aggression from the east, against potential future Russian aggression.”

“Europe views Ukraine as one of the key pillars of security in the region,” Popadiuk added.

The diplomat highlighted the historical resilience of Ukrainians, noting that over the centuries they have preserved their identity despite external pressure.

“Ukrainians have been resilient for centuries... They were oppressed for centuries, yet they always recovered to preserve their language, culture, and history. And now they are fighting for their identity and their territory,” Popadiuk said.

He expressed his conviction that Ukraine will be able to overcome the current challenges:“We expect Ukraine to overcome this... No one knows how it will end, but it will end, and I believe that Ukraine has a great and bright future.”

Deputy PM: Russia has attacked nuclear-critical substations 155 times since start of full-scale

At the same time, the former ambassador acknowledged that the current situation remains difficult.

“Things don't look very good right now, but I am confident that everything will turn out very positively for the country,” Popadiuk concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S.-Ukraine Business Partnership Forum“The Path from War to Recovery” in New York discussed opportunities for developing key sectors of the Ukrainian economy and involving international business in the country's reconstruction.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here