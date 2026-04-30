Massive Attack On Odesa Damages High-Rise Buildings, Injures 16 People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration.

“...a high-rise building and a five-story residential building were damaged: large-scale fires broke out on the upper floors and the roof, which rescue workers managed to contain,” the statement said.

Private homes and residential buildings in the city center were also damaged.

Social and commercial facilities were hit: a kindergarten building sustained significant damage, and a shopping center, a hotel, and administrative buildings were damaged. Dozens of buses and passenger cars were destroyed or damaged at several parking lots.

In the Khadzhibey district, strikes were recorded on infrastructure facilities, warehouse buildings, and a garage cooperative.

Sixteen people were injured. Among them is a 17-year-old boy.

Enemy strikes infrastructure and residential areas in, casualties reported

“Two people are currently in intensive care in serious condition; doctors are fighting for their lives. One man has been hospitalized in the trauma unit. The other victims received necessary medical care on site or were referred for outpatient treatment,” Lysak said.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured last night in the south of the Odesa region as a result of a massive Russian attack.