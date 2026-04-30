C5+1 Format Back In Focus: What Drives Dushanbe - Washington Engagement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On April 28, 2026, meetings were held in Dushanbe between the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, during which the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and cooperation at the regional level.

The negotiations focused on a broad range of cooperation areas, including political dialogue, trade and economic relations, investment cooperation, humanitarian issues, and security. Both sides confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening practical partnership and expanding contacts between relevant government agencies.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached within the "Central Asia - US (C5+1)" format, which is regarded as a key mechanism of regional interaction.

This includes agreements on expanding trade and investment cooperation, developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and enhancing collaboration in critical minerals, energy, and digital infrastructure. In a joint statement marking the 10th anniversary of the C5+1 format, it was noted that economic cooperation within the platform has already contributed to tens of billions of dollars in trade and investment flows. The document also envisions cooperation in artificial intelligence, 5G/6G technologies, cybersecurity, smart cities, hydropower, and support for IT startups.

The development of the B5+1 business platform remains a separate focus of U.S. economic policy in Central Asia. The second forum of this platform was held in Bishkek in February 2026. The importance of continued coordination within this platform was emphasized, with a focus on the practical implementation of previously agreed initiatives.

In the economic dimension, the Tajik side expressed interest in further expanding cooperation with the US, which is among the country's leading investment partners.

Priority areas include hydropower, extraction and processing of mineral resources, as well as the development of light, food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. Prospects for cooperation in the digital economy were also discussed, including artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and broader digitalization processes.

The sides also addressed the establishment of joint ventures for the processing of agricultural products targeting export markets, which is considered one of the key drivers of economic cooperation. In this context, the significance of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement was highlighted as an institutional foundation for further expansion of economic ties.

During the exchange on regional issues, both sides emphasized the importance of addressing security challenges, including counterterrorism, extremism, and illicit drug trafficking, as well as the need for coordinated efforts amid ongoing transboundary and humanitarian risks.

Overall, the meetings confirmed the continuation of stable political dialogue between Dushanbe and Washington, alongside a growing focus on economic and investment cooperation and the strengthening of multilateral formats in Central Asia.

An additional example of expanding practical cooperation was the five-year healthcare memorandum signed in Dushanbe on April 6 between Tajikistan and the United States, providing for approximately $78 million in joint investments through 2030.

Future trajectories of cooperation may include a gradual expansion of U.S. investment presence in key sectors of the Tajik economy, particularly energy and extractive industries, alongside increased project-based cooperation in infrastructure and manufacturing. Another possible direction is the institutionalization of the digital agenda, moving from declarative initiatives toward pilot technological projects. Within the C5+1 framework, enhanced coordination on regional issues may lead to more structured sectoral mechanisms of cooperation. At the same time, a scenario remains in which cooperation continues primarily through individual initiatives and targeted projects without significant expansion of the institutional framework.