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Mother's Recipe Brings Back Wahi Bachpan Wali Baat With Its Summerwala Sharbat Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 29, 2026: Mother's Recipe, one of India's well-known homegrown ethnic food brands, is celebrating the feeling of childhood summers with its Summerwala Sharbat range, a refreshing line inspired by the familiar flavours, little rituals and simple joys that made the season special.
Indian summers have always carried memories that stay with us. Long afternoons at home, outdoor games that stretched till sunset, the sound of ice in a glass and a chilled sharbat waiting after hours in the heat. These were small moments, but they became a part of growing up. With Summerwala Sharbat, Mother's Recipe brings back wahi bachpan wali baat through a range of flavours that feel instantly familiar and comforting.
The range includes five flavours: Mango Panna, Rose Syrup, Jeera Masala Syrup, Khus Syrup and Lemon Ginger Squash. Each one draws from tastes that have been closely associated with Indian summers across homes and generations. Together, they bring alive the kind of refreshment that was once a regular part of the season and still holds emotional recall for families today.
Summerwala Sharbat has been created for today's consumers, but the emotion behind it comes from an older, more familiar place. Mango Panna brings back the raw mango taste many remember from home kitchens. Rose recalls the sweet and colourful drinks often served during family gatherings. Jeera Masala carries a bold, traditional flavour linked to cooling summer refreshment. Khus brings back one of the season's most recognisable tastes, while Lemon Ginger offers a lighter and lively option rooted in everyday Indian drinking habits.
The Summerwala Sharbat range comes in a 750 ml PET bottle priced at Rs. 215. Easy to store and convenient for regular use, it is suited for everyday family consumption as well as summer get togethers. The range is available across leading e commerce platforms and select retail outlets.
Speaking about the range, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother's Recipe, said,“Some summer memories stay with you forever because they are tied to taste, routine and home. With Summerwala Sharbat, we wanted to bring back flavours that instantly remind people of those familiar moments. The idea was to create a range that feels refreshing in the present while still carrying the warmth of childhood summers.”
With Summerwala Sharbat, Mother's Recipe continues to celebrate Indian taste memories in ways that feel relevant to today's consumer. The range brings together flavour, familiarity and seasonal refreshment in a format that is both easy to enjoy and emotionally resonant.
About Mother's Recipe
Mother's Recipe, owned by Desai Foods Private Limited, is one of India's most trusted food brands known for its authentic taste and traditional recipes. The brand offers an extensive range of products, including pickles, pastes, ready-to-cook mixes, chutneys and papads. With a strong presence across modern trade, retail and e-commerce, Mother's Recipe products are also exported to over 60 countries. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Pune, Kolkata and Bharoda (Gujarat) follow the highest quality standards, ensuring that every product carries the same promise of purity and taste that generations have grown up with.
Indian summers have always carried memories that stay with us. Long afternoons at home, outdoor games that stretched till sunset, the sound of ice in a glass and a chilled sharbat waiting after hours in the heat. These were small moments, but they became a part of growing up. With Summerwala Sharbat, Mother's Recipe brings back wahi bachpan wali baat through a range of flavours that feel instantly familiar and comforting.
The range includes five flavours: Mango Panna, Rose Syrup, Jeera Masala Syrup, Khus Syrup and Lemon Ginger Squash. Each one draws from tastes that have been closely associated with Indian summers across homes and generations. Together, they bring alive the kind of refreshment that was once a regular part of the season and still holds emotional recall for families today.
Summerwala Sharbat has been created for today's consumers, but the emotion behind it comes from an older, more familiar place. Mango Panna brings back the raw mango taste many remember from home kitchens. Rose recalls the sweet and colourful drinks often served during family gatherings. Jeera Masala carries a bold, traditional flavour linked to cooling summer refreshment. Khus brings back one of the season's most recognisable tastes, while Lemon Ginger offers a lighter and lively option rooted in everyday Indian drinking habits.
The Summerwala Sharbat range comes in a 750 ml PET bottle priced at Rs. 215. Easy to store and convenient for regular use, it is suited for everyday family consumption as well as summer get togethers. The range is available across leading e commerce platforms and select retail outlets.
Speaking about the range, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother's Recipe, said,“Some summer memories stay with you forever because they are tied to taste, routine and home. With Summerwala Sharbat, we wanted to bring back flavours that instantly remind people of those familiar moments. The idea was to create a range that feels refreshing in the present while still carrying the warmth of childhood summers.”
With Summerwala Sharbat, Mother's Recipe continues to celebrate Indian taste memories in ways that feel relevant to today's consumer. The range brings together flavour, familiarity and seasonal refreshment in a format that is both easy to enjoy and emotionally resonant.
About Mother's Recipe
Mother's Recipe, owned by Desai Foods Private Limited, is one of India's most trusted food brands known for its authentic taste and traditional recipes. The brand offers an extensive range of products, including pickles, pastes, ready-to-cook mixes, chutneys and papads. With a strong presence across modern trade, retail and e-commerce, Mother's Recipe products are also exported to over 60 countries. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Pune, Kolkata and Bharoda (Gujarat) follow the highest quality standards, ensuring that every product carries the same promise of purity and taste that generations have grown up with.
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