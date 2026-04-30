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AAFT School Of Fashion & Design Signs Landmark Mou With Flyrobe To Redefine Fashion Education
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a powerful step towards bridging the gap between fashion education and industry, AAFT School of Fashion & Design, Marwah Studios, Noida, has signed a prestigious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flyrobe, one of India's leading fashion rental platforms.
The MoU was formalized in the presence of Aanchal Saini, CEO of Flyrobe, marking the beginning of a dynamic collaboration aimed at empowering students with real-world exposure and industry-driven learning.
This strategic partnership will open new avenues for students through hands-on training, internships, live projects, and direct interaction with fashion industry experts. It will also provide insights into the rapidly growing segment of fashion rental and sustainable fashion practices, giving students a competitive edge in the evolving global market.
Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, emphasized the importance of such collaborations in modern education. He stated that the alliance with Flyrobe will significantly enhance students' practical knowledge and align their skills with current industry demands. He reiterated AAFT's commitment to nurturing creative talent by integrating academic excellence with professional exposure.
Aanchal Saini expressed her enthusiasm about partnering with AAFT. She highlighted that Flyrobe has always been at the forefront of innovation in fashion accessibility and sustainability, and this collaboration will help groom the next generation of designers and entrepreneurs. She added that working closely with students will bring fresh perspectives and ideas into the industry.
The collaboration reflects a shared vision of promoting innovation, sustainability, and creativity in fashion education. With this MoU, AAFT continues to strengthen its position as a premier institution that prepares students to become future-ready professionals.
This partnership promises to create a transformative learning experience, making the future of fashion education bigger, smarter, and more sustainable.
The MoU was formalized in the presence of Aanchal Saini, CEO of Flyrobe, marking the beginning of a dynamic collaboration aimed at empowering students with real-world exposure and industry-driven learning.
This strategic partnership will open new avenues for students through hands-on training, internships, live projects, and direct interaction with fashion industry experts. It will also provide insights into the rapidly growing segment of fashion rental and sustainable fashion practices, giving students a competitive edge in the evolving global market.
Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, emphasized the importance of such collaborations in modern education. He stated that the alliance with Flyrobe will significantly enhance students' practical knowledge and align their skills with current industry demands. He reiterated AAFT's commitment to nurturing creative talent by integrating academic excellence with professional exposure.
Aanchal Saini expressed her enthusiasm about partnering with AAFT. She highlighted that Flyrobe has always been at the forefront of innovation in fashion accessibility and sustainability, and this collaboration will help groom the next generation of designers and entrepreneurs. She added that working closely with students will bring fresh perspectives and ideas into the industry.
The collaboration reflects a shared vision of promoting innovation, sustainability, and creativity in fashion education. With this MoU, AAFT continues to strengthen its position as a premier institution that prepares students to become future-ready professionals.
This partnership promises to create a transformative learning experience, making the future of fashion education bigger, smarter, and more sustainable.
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