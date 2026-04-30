AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q1 Of 2026
|(EUR thousand)
|Sales
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Change %
|12 months 2025
|Media segment
|16 775
|16 983
|-1%
|80 107
|advertising revenue
|7 394
|8 489
|-13%
|39 099
|subscriptions (incl. single-copy sales)
|5 432
|5 196
|5%
|20 982
|ticket sales platforms
|1 193
|1 000
|19%
|4 496
|outdoor screens
|905
|929
|-3%
|4 860
|sale of other goods and services
|1 851
|1 369
|35%
|10 670
|Corporate functions
|205
|196
|5%
|818
|Inter-segment eliminations
|(179)
|(176)
|(698)
|TOTAL GROUP
|16 802
|17 003
|-1%
|80 227
|incl. revenue from all digital channels
|14 412
|14 360
|0%
|68 648
|% of revenue from all digital channels
|86%
|84%
|86%
|(EUR thousand)
|EBITDA
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|change %
|12 months 2025
|Media segment
|1 312
|626
|109%
|12 431
|Corporate functions
|(444)
|(383)
|-16%
|(1 674)
|Inter-segment eliminations
|0
|2
|6
|TOTAL GROUP
|867
|244
|255%
|10 763
|EBITDA margin
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|12 months 2025
|Media segment
|8%
|4%
|16%
|TOTAL GROUP
|5%
|1%
|13%
Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|31.03.2026
|31.12.2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|11 659
|11 479
|Short-term deposits
|0
|2 490
|Trade and other receivables
|18 267
|16 940
|Corporate income tax prepayment
|196
|171
|Inventories
|259
|261
|Total current assets
|30 381
|31 341
|Non-current assets
|Other receivables and investments
|1 524
|1 666
|Deferred tax asset
|84
|84
|Investments in joint ventures
|1 097
|1 112
|Investments in associates
|187
|160
|Property, plant and equipment
|10 726
|10 991
|Intangible assets
|71 874
|72 190
|Total non-current assets
|85 492
|86 203
|TOTAL ASSETS
|115 873
|117 544
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings
|5 373
|9 962
|Trade and other payables
|33 141
|32 817
|Corporate income tax payable
|9
|57
|Total current liabilities
|38 524
|42 836
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings
|20 650
|17 094
|Total non-current liabilities
|20 650
|17 094
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|59 174
|59 930
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|18 576
|18 576
|Share premium
|14 295
|14 295
|Treasury shares
|(5)
|(5)
|Reserves
|2 494
|2 494
|Retained earnings
|21 339
|22 254
|TOTAL EQUITY
|56 699
|57 614
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|115 873
|117 544
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|12 months 2025
|Sales revenue
|16 802
|17 003
|80 227
|Cost of sales
|(14 287)
|(14 848)
|(63 390)
|Gross profit
|2 515
|2 155
|16 837
|Other income
|378
|171
|2 240
|Marketing expenses
|(872)
|(908)
|(4 019)
|Administrative expenses
|(2 844)
|(2 770)
|(10 986)
|Other expenses
|(104)
|(48)
|(99)
|Impairment of goodwill
|0
|0
|(1 792)
|Operating profit /(loss)
|(927)
|(1 400)
|2 181
|Interest income
|12
|28
|89
|Interest expenses
|(309)
|(411)
|(1 425)
|Other finance income/ (costs)
|300
|(17)
|(2 672)
|Net finance cost
|3
|(400)
|(4 008)
|Profit (loss) on shares of joint ventures
|(15)
|44
|240
|Profit (loss) on shares of associates
|27
|161
|309
|Profit (loss) from the sale of associate
|0
|0
|2 043
|Profit /(loss) before income tax
|(911)
|(1 595)
|765
|Income tax expense
|(4)
|(4)
|266
|Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period
|(915)
|(1 599)
|1 031
|Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year
|0
|0
|0
|Total comprehensive income /(loss)
|(915)
|(1 599)
|1 031
|Earnings per share (euro)
|Basic earnings per share
|(0.0296)
|(0.0517)
|0.0333
|Diluted earnings per share
|(0.0296)
|(0.0517)
|0.0333
Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)
|(EUR thousand)
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|12 months 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year
|(927)
|(1 400)
|2 181
|Adjustments for (non-cash):
|Depreciation and amortisation
|1 794
|1 643
|6 790
|Loss on goodwill impairment
|0
|0
|1 792
|(Gain)/loss on sale and write-down of property, plant and equipment
|(50)
|16
|(25)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Trade and other receivables
|(864)
|(727)
|(3 052)
|Inventories
|2
|(9)
|146
|Trade and other payables
|318
|1 473
|6 696
|Income tax paid
|(77)
|(27)
|(52)
|Interest paid
|(316)
|(303)
|(1 549)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|(120)
|664
|12 927
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired)
|0
|0
|(4 751)
|Receipts from sales of interest in subsidiaries (net of cash disposed of)
|0
|0
|843
|Receipts of other investments
|0
|0
|79
|Receipts from sales of interest in equity-accounted investees
|0
|0
|4 200
|Interest received
|12
|28
|92
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(717)
|(988)
|(3 906)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|126
|1
|44
|Loans granted
|(3)
|0
|(42)
|Loan repayments received
|0
|0
|74
|Dividends received from associates and joint ventures
|0
|0
|456
|Net change in deposits
|2 490
|0
|(2 490)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|1 908
|(731)
|(5 400)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Dividends paid
|0
|0
|(1 857)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(719)
|(623)
|(2 607)
|Change in overdraft
|0
|887
|0
|Proceeds from borrowings
|0
|0
|9 320
|Repayments of bank loans
|(889)
|(726)
|(4 875)
|Redemption of notes
|0
|0
|(5 000)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1 608)
|(463)
|(5 019)
|NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|180
|(530)
|2 508
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|11 479
|8 971
|8 971
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|11 659
|8 441
|11 479
Additional information
Rain Sarapuu
CFO of the Group
...
AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.
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