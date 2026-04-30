Santhera Proposes Dr. Srishti Gupta As New Member Of The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.

Pratteln, Switzerland, April 30, 2026 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) proposes to elect Dr. Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, MPhil, as an Independent Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on May 26, 2026.

Thomas Meier, Chairman of the Board, said:“Dr. Gupta has a wealth of experience in building and leading successful businesses, and we are delighted she has agreed to be nominated to join the Board. Her depth of experience as a physician executive, CEO, and board director, combined with her strong track record of execution and value creation in publicly listed companies and her pharma strategy insights will be invaluable to Santhera as we enter our next phase of growth and continue to expand global access to AGAMREE®.”

Dr. Srishti Gupta is a physician executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across biopharmaceuticals, global health, and strategy consulting. She has served as a public company CEO, a senior McKinsey expert, and board member for commercial, non-profit, and international organizations.

Most recently, she was CEO of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SIX: IDIA), where she led a successful turnaround that more than doubled revenues, restructured debt, raised new capital, and tripled the company's market capitalization. Dr. Gupta spent 18 years at McKinsey & Company, including over a decade leading its Global Health Practice.

She currently serves on several global health boards and holds degrees from Harvard University and the University of Cambridge.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Commission (EC), in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in Switzerland by Swissmedic, in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), in Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH) and in Canada by Health Canada. Santhera has out-licensed the rights to AGAMREE as follows: to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals for North America; to Sperogenix Therapeutics for China and certain countries in Southeast Asia; and to Nxera Pharma for Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. For further information, please visit .

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

Santhera

Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer:

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ICR Healthcare:

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Stifel

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Brough Ransom, Charles Hoare, Fred Walsh

Octavian

+41 (0)44 520 1588

Serge Monnerat, Marius Zuberbuehler

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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260430 Santhera New Board Member Srishti Gupta FINAL Eng (1)