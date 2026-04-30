FLUENT Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
|FLUENT CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(USD '000)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents (includes $4,500 of restricted cash)
|$
|8,910
|$
|40,106
|Accounts receivable, net
|839
|422
|Biological assets
|2,670
|3,162
|Inventories, net
|12,815
|15,155
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,482
|2,587
|Total current assets
|$
|28,716
|$
|61,432
|Property and equipment, net
|39,755
|52,200
|Right-of-use assets, net
|43,747
|46,731
|Intangible assets, net
|33,114
|37,590
|Goodwill
|1,525
|1,525
|Deferred tax assets, net
|-
|1,039
|Other assets
|1,725
|6,476
|Total assets
|$
|148,582
|$
|206,993
|Liabilities and shareholders' deficit
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,942
|$
|6,332
|Accrued expenses
|9,903
|8,423
|Income taxes payable
|-
|1,003
|Derivative liabilities
|1,632
|2,148
|Provision liability - current portion
|-
|4,957
|Current portion of notes payable
|1,253
|755
|Lease obligations - current portion
|5,474
|4,751
|Total current liabilities
|$
|25,204
|$
|28,369
|Long-term liabilities
|Notes payable, net of current portion and financing costs
|59,613
|68,775
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|65,982
|51,727
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|4,053
|4,817
|Uncertain tax position
|60,146
|43,314
|Provision liability, net of current portion
|7,004
|9,044
|Convertible notes, net
|7,540
|6,482
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|3,447
|Total long-term liabilities
|$
|204,338
|$
|187,606
|Total liabilities
|$
|229,542
|$
|215,975
|Shareholders' deficit
|Share capital
|206,629
|206,419
|Share-based compensation reserve
|7,583
|7,275
|Equity conversion feature
|7,097
|7,097
|Warrants
|29,634
|29,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(330,707
|)
|(258,211
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,196
|)
|(1,196
|)
|Total shareholders' deficit
|$
|(80,960
|)
|$
|(8,982
|)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
|$
|148,582
|$
|206,993
|FLUENT CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|(USD '000)
|For the years ended
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Revenue, net of discounts
|$
|86,689
|$
|87,392
|Cost of goods sold
|58,075
|43,080
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|28,614
|44,312
|Fair value adjustments on inventory sold
|187
|(3,642
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(733
|)
|7,872
|Gross profit
|28,068
|48,542
|Expenses
|General and administrative
|16,883
|17,576
|Sales and marketing
|22,185
|20,221
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,370
|6,396
|Share-based compensation
|308
|538
|Total expenses
|46,746
|44,731
|Income (loss) from operations
|(18,678
|)
|3,811
|Other expense (income)
|Finance costs, net
|20,854
|19,608
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|(516
|)
|(9,684
|)
|Change in remeasurement of provision liability
|(5,203
|)
|-
|Loss on debt settlement and remeasurement
|479
|8,725
|Loss on disposal of assets
|490
|237
|Impairment of intangible assets, property and equipment, and right-of-use assets
|36,910
|64,285
|Gain on lease modifications
|(253
|)
|(223
|)
|Bargain purchase gain on business combination
|-
|(44,520
|)
|Loss on loan
|-
|1,201
|Income from ERTC Credit
|(3,447
|)
|-
|Other expense (income)
|(19
|)
|68
|Total other expense, net
|49,295
|39,697
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(67,973
|)
|(35,886
|)
|Income tax expense
|17,718
|5,427
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(85,691
|)
|(41,313
|)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|13,195
|923
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(72,496
|)
|$
|(40,390
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(72,496
|)
|$
|(40,390
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|(862
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(72,496
|)
|$
|(41,252
|)
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic and diluted - continuing operations
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Basic and diluted - discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Basic - discontinued operations
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.00
|Diluted - discontinued operations
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic number of shares
|547,787,979
|305,528,621
|Diluted number of shares
|667,388,977
|319,363,971
|FLUENT CORP.
|QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS
|Three months ended
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Variance
|Revenue, net of discounts
|$
|18,607
|$
|21,064
|$
|(2,457
|)
|Cost of goods sold
|16,521
|12,501
|4,020
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments(1)
|2,086
|8,563
|(6,477
|)
|Gross margin before fair value adjustments(1)
|11.2
|%
|40.7
|%
|-29.4
|%
|Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold
|2,063
|(1,383
|)
|3,446
|Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets
|(2,208
|)
|(832
|)
|(1,376
|)
|Gross profit
|1,941
|6,348
|(4,407
|)
|Gross margin
|10.4
|%
|30.1
|%
|-19.7
|%
|Expenses
|General and administrative
|3,565
|5,096
|(1,531
|)
|Sales and marketing
|5,432
|4,922
|510
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,700
|1,652
|48
|Share-based compensation
|91
|119
|(28
|)
|Total expenses
|10,788
|11,789
|(1,001
|)
|Loss from operations
|(8,847
|)
|(5,441
|)
|(3,406
|)
|Other expense (income), net
|Finance costs, net
|5,492
|5,168
|324
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|16
|(1,392
|)
|1,408
|Loss on remeasurement of provision liabillity
|(480
|)
|-
|(480
|)
|Loss on debt settlement
|479
|8,725
|(8,246
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|(29
|)
|25
|(54
|)
|Impairment expense
|36,910
|64,285
|(27,375
|)
|Gain on lease modification
|(253
|)
|(223
|)
|(30
|)
|Bargain purchase gain on business combination
|-
|(44,520
|)
|44,520
|Loss on loan
|-
|1,201
|(1,201
|)
|Income from ERTC Credit
|(3,447
|)
|-
|(3,447
|)
|Other income
|(40
|)
|63
|(103
|)
|Total other expense, net
|38,648
|33,332
|5,316
|Loss before taxes
|(47,495
|)
|(38,773
|)
|(8,722
|)
|Income taxes
|5,187
|(13,312
|)
|18,499
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(52,682
|)
|(25,461
|)
|(27,221
|)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|12,195
|70
|12,125
|Net loss
|(40,487
|)
|(25,391
|)
|(15,096
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|(862
|)
|862
|Comprehensive loss
|(40,487
|)
|(26,253
|)
|(14,234
|)
|FLUENT CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(USD '000)
| For the year ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(72,496
|)
|$
|(40,390
|)
|Adjustments for non-cash items:
|Bargain purchase gain on business combination
|-
|(44,520
|)
|Loss on issuance and extinguishment of debt instruments, net
|-
|8,225
|Inventory write-down
|1,984
|81
|Intangible assets impairment
|3,788
|64,285
|Right of use assets impairment
|20,521
|-
|Property, plant, and equipment impairment
|12,601
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss on changes in fair value of biological assets
|733
|(7,872
|)
|Realized (gain) loss on fair value amounts included in inventory sold
|(187
|)
|3,642
|Share-based compensation expense
|308
|538
|Depreciation and amortization
|21,243
|14,995
|Accretion and interest expense
|21,028
|12,370
|Income from ERTC tax credit
|(3,447
|)
|-
|Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|491
|237
|Loss on debt settlement
|479
|-
|Gain on remeasurement of provision liability
|(5,203
|)
|-
|Loss (gain) on lease modification
|(253
|)
|(223
|)
|Gain on disposition of subsidiary
|(12,035
|)
|-
|Net change in fair value of derivative
|(516
|)
|(9,684
|)
|Deferred tax expense (recovery)
|275
|(12,850
|)
|Net change in non-cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|(417
|)
|24
|Biological assets
|(20,918
|)
|(17,551
|)
|Inventory
|20,884
|20,087
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,141
|1,464
|Right of use assets/liabilities
|(12,070
|)
|(4,840
|)
|Other assets
|4,702
|(492
|)
|Accounts payable
|(127
|)
|805
|Accrued expenses
|1,074
|(8,430
|)
|Uncertain tax position
|16,832
|43,314
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|(435
|)
|Income taxes
|(1,003
|)
|(21,006
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(588
|)
|$
|1,774
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Cash acquired through business combination
|-
|39,501
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(14,039
|)
|(16,173
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(358
|)
|(1,332
|)
|Sale of subsidiaries - Cansortium Pennsylvania LLC
|11,600
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|(2,797
|)
|$
|21,996
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants
|210
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of financing costs
|-
|8,975
|Mandatory prepayment of term loan
|(11,600
|)
|-
|Payment of lease obligations
|(4,764
|)
|(2,814
|)
|Net proceeds from equipment loan
|-
|48
|Proceeds from term loan, net of financing costs
|-
|68,976
|Repayments of principal on term loan
|-
|(67,173
|)
|Principal and interest repayments of notes payable
|(11,657
|)
|(1,335
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|(27,811
|)
|$
|6,677
|Net change in cash
|(31,197
|)
|30,447
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|-
|(862
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|40,106
|10,521
|Cash, end of period
|$
|8,909
|$
|40,106
|FLUENT CORP.
|EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION
|For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
|(USD '000)
|Three months ended
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Variance
|Net loss - continuing and discontinued ops
|$
|(52,682
|)
|$
|(25,461
|)
|$
|(27,221
|)
|Interest expense
|5,492
|5,168
|324
|Income taxes
|5,187
|(13,312
|)
|18,499
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,333
|3,320
|2,013
|Interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations
|249
|263
|(14
|)
|EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops
|$
|(36,421
|)
|$
|(30,022
|)
|$
|(6,399
|)
|Three months ended
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Variance
|EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops
|$
|(36,421
|)
|$
|(30,022
|)
|$
|(6,399
|)
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|145
|2,215
|(2,070
|)
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|16
|(1,392
|)
|1,408
|Change in remeasurement of provision liability
|(480
|)
|-
|(480
|)
|Impairment expense
|36,910
|64,285
|(27,375
|)
|Bargain purchase gain
|-
|(44,520
|)
|44,520
|Income from ERTC Credit
|(3,447
|)
|-
|(3,447
|)
|Gain on lease modifications
|(253
|)
|(223
|)
|(30
|)
|Loss on debt settlement and remeasurement
|479
|8,725
|(8,246
|)
|Loss on loan
|-
|1,201
|(1,201
|)
|Professional fees(1)
|2,155
|5,584
|(3,429
|)
|One-time employee costs(2)
|868
|927
|(59
|)
|Share-based compensation
|91
|119
|(28
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|(29
|)
|25
|(54
|)
|Other non-recurring expense
|3,144
|471
|2,673
|Adjusted EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops
|$
|3,178
|$
|7,395
|$
|(4,217
|)
|Year ended
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Variance
|Net loss - continuing and discontinued ops
|$
|(72,496
|)
|$
|(40,390
|)
|$
|(32,106
|)
|Interest expense
|20,854
|19,608
|1,246
|Income taxes
|17,718
|5,427
|12,291
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,995
|14,091
|6,904
|Interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations
|2,164
|2,289
|(125
|)
|EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops
|$
|(10,765
|)
|$
|1,025
|$
|(11,790
|)
|Year ended
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Variance
|EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops
|$
|(10,765
|)
|$
|1,025
|$
|(11,790
|)
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|546
|(4,230
|)
|4,776
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|(516
|)
|(9,684
|)
|9,168
|Change in remeasurement of provision liability
|(5,203
|)
|-
|(5,203
|)
|Impairment expense
|36,910
|64,285
|(27,375
|)
|Bargain purchase gain
|-
|(44,520
|)
|44,520
|Income from ERTC Credit
|(3,447
|)
|-
|(3,447
|)
|Gain on lease modifications
|(253
|)
|(223
|)
|(30
|)
|Loss on debt settlement and remeasurement
|479
|8,725
|(8,246
|)
|Loss on loan
|-
|1,201
|(1,201
|)
|Professional fees
|2,155
|5,584
|(3,429
|)
|One-time employee costs
|868
|927
|(59
|)
|Share-based compensation
|308
|538
|(230
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|490
|-
|490
|Other non-recurring expense
|3,144
|1,168
|1,976
|Gain on disposition of Cansortium PA LLC
|(12,035
|)
|-
|(12,035
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA - continuing and discontinued ops
|$
|12,681
|$
|24,796
|$
|(12,115
|)
1 Gross profit before fair value adjustments is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates gross profit before fair value adjustments from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.
2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (being calculated as the net income (loss), plus (minus) interest expense (income) and finance transactions costs, plus taxes, plus depreciation and amortization) plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, plus (minus) the changes in fair market value of derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management.
3 Gross profit before fair value adjustments is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates gross profit before fair value adjustments from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.
4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (being calculated as the net income (loss), plus (minus) interest expense (income) and finance transactions costs, plus taxes, plus depreciation and amortization) plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, plus (minus) the changes in fair market value of derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management.
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