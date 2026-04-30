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Force Motors Achieves Unprecedented Highest-Ever Revenue And Profitability In FY202526
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 29th April 2026: Force Motors Limited, India's largest van manufacturer and a leading automotive company, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (Q4 & FY2025–26).
The company delivered its unprecedented strongest-ever full-year financial performance, driven by consistent execution across quarters, improved operating leverage, and broad-based growth across its product segments. The year marks a significant milestone in Force Motors' journey, reflecting a focused, resilient, and disciplined business conduct.
Operational Highlights of FY 2025-26:
· Strong domestic performance, with overall wholesales growing by 20% as compared to previous year
· Sustained leadership in the van segment, with the Traveller platform maintaining over 70% segment share consistently
· Acceleration in premium mobility, with Urbania recording over 100% growth during the year
· Expanded reach in rural and semi-urban markets, supported by strong traction for the Trax platform, which delivered over 70% growth in volumes as compared to previous year
· Strengthened presence in institutional and defence businesses, including execution of key orders for specialised applications for the armed forces of India
The company's performance reflects not just scale, but an improvement in the quality of earnings, driven by a targeted product mix, operating discipline, and better absorption of fixed costs owing to operating leverage.
Growth during the year remained broad-based across key platforms, with the company continuing to hold a dominant 70% share in the core van segment, while also strengthening its presence in premium passenger mobility and expanding its reach across emerging markets.
Force Motors also continues to maintain its zero-debt status, underscoring its focus on financial prudence and disciplined capital allocation.
Commenting on the exceptional performance, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Limited, said, "We have been a segment creator since our inception, and we are now pioneering and leading the premium shared mobility segment with Urbania's strong presence, while platforms like Traveller and Trax continue to deliver scale and reach across markets. At the same time, our engagement with institutional and defence customers reflects the depth of our engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver in demanding and ever‐evolving environments.
FY2025–26 marks an unprecedented year in our journey, where consistent execution across quarters has translated into our strongest-ever financial performance. This has been driven by a clear focus on the segments where we believe we can lead and also create new segments, supported by improved operating leverage and a more balanced product mix.
As we look ahead, we remain focused on building the business with consistency and discipline. Staying closely aligned to customer needs, while continuing to strengthen our product, technology and innovation capabilities, will remain central to how we approach the next phase of growth."
ABOUT FORCE MOTORS LIMITED
Founded in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, Force Motors Limited was established with a vision to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation for the masses. Today, it stands as a fully integrated automobile company specializing in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.
The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India, employs over 10,000 people, and is led by Dr. Abhay Firodia. Its advanced R&D center in Pune, supported by a design team of over 1,000 experts, is regarded as one of the finest in the country.
Force Motors is a versatile automotive company with the capability to cater to diverse international markets by offering customized, country-specific solutions. Its formidable product range spans light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles, and its export presence extends to the Middle East and Gulf region, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
Force Motors has built strong relationships with global automotive leaders by consistently delivering high-quality engines and components.
BMW and Mercedes-Benz assigned Force Motors the responsibility of producing and testing engines for all cars and SUVs manufactured in India. Every Mercedes-Benz car and SUV made in India is powered by an engine produced at Force Motors in Chakan Pune.
Similarly, Force Motors' world-class factory in Chennai, built to BMW's exacting standards, powers every BMW car and SUV made in the country.
Force MTU Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between Force Motors and Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. The venture specializes in producing 10 and 12-cylinder Series 1600 engines, ranging from 545 hp to 1050 hp, at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. These engines are supplied globally for power generation and underfloor rail applications.
The company delivered its unprecedented strongest-ever full-year financial performance, driven by consistent execution across quarters, improved operating leverage, and broad-based growth across its product segments. The year marks a significant milestone in Force Motors' journey, reflecting a focused, resilient, and disciplined business conduct.
Operational Highlights of FY 2025-26:
· Strong domestic performance, with overall wholesales growing by 20% as compared to previous year
· Sustained leadership in the van segment, with the Traveller platform maintaining over 70% segment share consistently
· Acceleration in premium mobility, with Urbania recording over 100% growth during the year
· Expanded reach in rural and semi-urban markets, supported by strong traction for the Trax platform, which delivered over 70% growth in volumes as compared to previous year
· Strengthened presence in institutional and defence businesses, including execution of key orders for specialised applications for the armed forces of India
The company's performance reflects not just scale, but an improvement in the quality of earnings, driven by a targeted product mix, operating discipline, and better absorption of fixed costs owing to operating leverage.
Growth during the year remained broad-based across key platforms, with the company continuing to hold a dominant 70% share in the core van segment, while also strengthening its presence in premium passenger mobility and expanding its reach across emerging markets.
Force Motors also continues to maintain its zero-debt status, underscoring its focus on financial prudence and disciplined capital allocation.
Commenting on the exceptional performance, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Limited, said, "We have been a segment creator since our inception, and we are now pioneering and leading the premium shared mobility segment with Urbania's strong presence, while platforms like Traveller and Trax continue to deliver scale and reach across markets. At the same time, our engagement with institutional and defence customers reflects the depth of our engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver in demanding and ever‐evolving environments.
FY2025–26 marks an unprecedented year in our journey, where consistent execution across quarters has translated into our strongest-ever financial performance. This has been driven by a clear focus on the segments where we believe we can lead and also create new segments, supported by improved operating leverage and a more balanced product mix.
As we look ahead, we remain focused on building the business with consistency and discipline. Staying closely aligned to customer needs, while continuing to strengthen our product, technology and innovation capabilities, will remain central to how we approach the next phase of growth."
ABOUT FORCE MOTORS LIMITED
Founded in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, Force Motors Limited was established with a vision to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation for the masses. Today, it stands as a fully integrated automobile company specializing in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.
The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India, employs over 10,000 people, and is led by Dr. Abhay Firodia. Its advanced R&D center in Pune, supported by a design team of over 1,000 experts, is regarded as one of the finest in the country.
Force Motors is a versatile automotive company with the capability to cater to diverse international markets by offering customized, country-specific solutions. Its formidable product range spans light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles, and its export presence extends to the Middle East and Gulf region, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
Force Motors has built strong relationships with global automotive leaders by consistently delivering high-quality engines and components.
BMW and Mercedes-Benz assigned Force Motors the responsibility of producing and testing engines for all cars and SUVs manufactured in India. Every Mercedes-Benz car and SUV made in India is powered by an engine produced at Force Motors in Chakan Pune.
Similarly, Force Motors' world-class factory in Chennai, built to BMW's exacting standards, powers every BMW car and SUV made in the country.
Force MTU Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between Force Motors and Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. The venture specializes in producing 10 and 12-cylinder Series 1600 engines, ranging from 545 hp to 1050 hp, at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. These engines are supplied globally for power generation and underfloor rail applications.
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