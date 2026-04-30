Hosted Addresses Rising Ddos And AI Bot Traffic Challenges For Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Hosted outlines its approach to managing and mitigating DDoS attacks and AI bot data-scraping traffic that affect site performance and security for SMEs.







Hosted Strengthens Website Security Against DDoS and AI Bot Traffic

Hosted has outlined its approach to addressing Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and increased automated bot traffic affecting not just large websites but SMEs and startups. The company's update focuses on how malicious traffic patterns, including AI bot data scraping, are changing and the potential negative effects on performance, uptime, and server resources.

Malicious traffic attacks involve flooding a website with large numbers of requests, up to thousands per second, either slowing load times or causing sites to go down completely.

DDoS attacks, in particular, use multiple sources to generate fake traffic, making them harder to detect and block. According to Hosted, these attacks include automated scripts and botnets that can mimic legitimate visitors.

Improvements in automation and AI technology are leading to new types of harmful traffic, such as AI data-scraping bots that can behave“normally”, making them harder to spot and filter out. For SMEs with limited technical experience, telling them apart can be difficult, if not almost impossible.

In addition to traditional attacks, data scraping for AI model training is contributing to higher volumes of automated HTTP requests. AI crawlers are bots designed to collect large datasets for model training, which can place a massive strain on server resources (CPU, RAM, bandwidth). In some cases, this can cause situations similar to DDoS attacks, including slow load times and crashes.

Hosted indicates that these developments are shaping how they approach website security and stability, with a focus on monitoring traffic sources and implementing systems to differentiate between legitimate visitors and bot requests.

“Evolving DDoS attacks and automation have changed the shape of malicious web traffic. For small businesses, the challenge is not only mitigating attacks but also ensuring that increases in automated traffic do not hurt site performance or availability,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.

To address these challenges, Hosted includes several infrastructure-level enhancements in its hosting environment. These features are designed to manage traffic loads, prevent resource overuse, and maintain consistent website performance during spikes and peak traffic periods.

One approach is server-level isolation. Hosted uses CageFS technology, which creates separate virtual environments for each site on its servers. This helps prevent resource hogging and limits the impact of traffic spikes or attacks affecting a single site.

By isolating each website, the system reduces the likelihood that one compromised or targeted site will affect others hosted on the same server. This containment approach also helps regulate resource allocation during high-demand periods.

In addition to isolation, Hosted also uses firewalls and intelligent malware detection tools for all its Web Hosting plans. These systems are designed to identify suspicious traffic patterns and filter potentially harmful requests before they reach a website. This layered security approach helps improve protection against both traditional DDoS attacks and AI bot data scraping.

The company also notes that performance optimization plays a role in managing traffic-related risks. Its hosting server infrastructure includes configurations and software designed to deliver faster response times and better handling of database queries and requests, helping reduce server strain during sudden traffic spikes.

Hosted states that its approach is intended to provide SMEs with tools and infrastructure that support stability, security and speed without requiring a background in website management. As new traffic patterns and attacks continue to evolve, the company expects that monitoring, filtering, and isolation technologies will remain central to maintaining performance and uptime.

About Hosted

Hosted provides Web and WordPress Hosting and domain name services designed for scalability, security, and ease of use, backed by reliable infrastructure and expert support for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs.

Hosted is a registered trademark.

About Wayne Diamond

Wayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted, brings over 25 years of experience to the domain name and website hosting industry. Under his leadership, Hosted simplifies domain name registration and website hosting for businesses of all sizes.