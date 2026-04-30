MENAFN - GetNews) To understand the Persefoni yacht is to understand Luca Dini Design & Architecture - the celebrated Florentine studio that conceived every surface, proportion, and detail of this extraordinary 53.8-metre motor yacht, from her sweeping exterior profile to the hydraulic balconies of her master suite that open directly over the Greek sea. The Persefoni yacht was built by the prestigious Mariotti Yachts shipyard in Genoa in 2012 and unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show as part of one of the Italian yard's most celebrated series - sharing her lines and designer with the already-famous Sea Force One, a vessel that had already demonstrated the remarkable appeal of the Luca Dini and Mariotti collaboration. More than thirteen years later, comprehensively refitted in 2023 and managed by Emperio Yachting Alliance, the Persefoni yacht stands as one of the most compelling arguments in the contemporary superyacht world for the enduring power of design intelligence over trend-chasing spectacle.







Luca Dini's philosophy is not difficult to articulate, but it is rare to find it realised with the completeness and consistency that the Persefoni yacht demonstrates. It begins with light - the conviction that the quality and movement of natural light is the single most important design element in any interior space, and that the designer's primary responsibility is to invite it in rather than manage it out. Aboard the Persefoni yacht, this conviction is expressed through expansive windows that draw the extraordinary quality of Aegean light - which changes character six times between dawn and dusk, shifting from the pale gold of early morning to the deep amber of the hour before sunset - into every interior space the vessel contains. The palette of materials and finishes that Luca Dini chose for the Persefoni yacht is warm, minimalist, and entirely without trend-dependency - a restraint that has allowed the interior to age across thirteen Mediterranean seasons with a grace that design built around the fashion of its moment can never achieve. Where other vessels of the same vintage begin to feel their age in finishes and spatial decisions that were of their specific moment, the Persefoni yacht's interior continues to feel contemporary - a direct tribute to the timelessness of the design philosophy behind it.







The second pillar of the Luca Dini approach is proportion - the conviction that the relationship between spaces, between volumes, between the height of a ceiling and the width of a corridor, must be considered with the same care that a musician brings to the relationship between notes. At 928 gross tonnes across a 10.5-metre beam, the Persefoni yacht carries a volume that is genuinely exceptional for a vessel of 53.8 metres - and Luca Dini has used every cubic metre of it with characteristic intelligence and care. The result is an interior that competes, in lived experience, with vessels significantly larger in overall length. The social spaces feel genuinely expansive without feeling impersonal. The staterooms feel intimate without feeling confined. The circulation between indoor and outdoor living feels natural and unforced - a quality that is far easier to describe than to achieve. The master suite occupies the full width of the vessel at its beam point, creating a space of palatial warmth whose hydraulic balconies extend outward directly over the sea - an architectural decision that transforms the experience of waking up in a Greek island anchorage from a pleasant event into an extraordinary one. An additional balcony from the main deck foyer extends this philosophy of connection between interior and exterior throughout the vessel, ensuring that wherever guests are aboard the Persefoni yacht, the Greek landscape is always present.

The exterior profile that Luca Dini created for the Persefoni yacht is equally considered - elegant, flowing, and immediate in its appeal without resorting to the aggressive styling that characterises so much contemporary superyacht design. She is a vessel that looks right in the water because she was designed from an understanding of the water rather than from a desire to make an impression above it. The six staterooms that accommodate 12 guests reflect the same philosophy in miniature - spaces that are light-filled, generously proportioned, and finished with the care that a vessel managed by Emperio Yachting Alliance to the highest standards of professional superyacht operation demands. A world-class chef, trained at one of Athens' finest Michelin-recognised restaurants, brings to the galley a creative ambition that matches the design ambition of the vessel he works within. Twin Caterpillar engines deliver 17 knots of top speed and a range of 5,000 nautical miles, opening the full breadth of the Greek islands - the Cyclades, the Ionian Islands, the Saronic Gulf, and the Dodecanese - to a vessel and a design that were built for exactly these waters.

For full specifications and photography, visit the Persefoni yacht at . Managed by Emperio Yachting Alliance at .