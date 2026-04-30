(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Uniserve Third Quarter Results for the Period Ended February 28, 2026 April 29, 2026 11:45 PM EDT | Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the "Company" or "Uniserve") a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. Q3 and Q3 year to date fiscal 2026 revenues were $2,743K and $6,959K respectively as compared to $1,712K and $5,228K for the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q3 fiscal 2026 Net Loss was $1,551K and Q3 year to date fiscal 2026 Net loss was $1,662K, as compared to Net Loss of $621K and Net Loss of $1,011K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. The Company will continue to focus on its operating results in fiscal 2026 by continuing to implement operational efficiencies, grow recurring revenues and enhance value added for its customers.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)



















Three months ended

February 28, Nine months ended

February 28,

2026 2025 2026 2025









Revenue $ 2,742,967 $ 1,711,543 $ 6,958,759 $ 5,227,503 Cost of revenues 1,654,546 1,009,109 4,150,617 3,094,390

1,088,421 702,434 2,808,142 2,133,113









Expenses







Operations and service delivery expenses 1,085,643 1,208,564 2,739,242 2,697,700 Sales and marketing expenses 113,374 71,227 257,376 374,812 Amortization of property and equipment 194,606 23,386 259,042 67,355 Amortization of intangible assets 129,736 36,300 248,323 36,300 Share-based compensation 247,200 - 303,000 -

1,770,559 1,339,477 3,806,983 3,176,167











(682,138) (637,043) (998,841) (1,043,054)









Other Income (Expenses)







Finance charges (876,970) (25,995) (966,767) (54,000) Loss on foreign exchange 6,033 (2,279) 2,953 (6,240) Gain on write-off of trade payables - - 287,784 - Finance Income 1,833 44,739 12,817 92,667

(869,104) 16,465 (663,213) 32,427









Net and Comprehensive Loss for the period ($ 1,551,242) ($ 620,578) $(1,662,054) $(1,010,627)

About Uniserve

Currently based in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company provides smart technology solutions and reliable services for home and business customers. These services include a full range of IT services from e-mail and voice to fully managed turnkey solutions. Uniserve offers products across three verticals: Residential, Small Business and Enterprise. For residential customers, the Company offers telecommunications, and high-speed internet services. For small business, the Company offers technology bundles for start-ups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For enterprise customers, the Company can deliver leading-edge, comprehensive managed IT services with a focus on security, business continuity, communications, disaster recovery, cloud and application hosting, all backed with 24/7 technical support based in Canada. The Company has its own T2 data centre in Vancouver, B.C. (with backup / disaster recovery, and failover in Calgary).

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at or at .

Gautam Lohia

CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email ....

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.







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Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation