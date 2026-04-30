Uniserve Third Quarter Results For The Period Ended February 28, 2026
|Uniserve Communications Corporation
|Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss
|(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three months ended
February 28,
| Nine months ended
February 28,
|
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$ 2,742,967
|$ 1,711,543
|$ 6,958,759
|$ 5,227,503
|Cost of revenues
|1,654,546
|1,009,109
|4,150,617
|3,094,390
|
|1,088,421
|702,434
|2,808,142
|2,133,113
|
|
|
|
|
|Expenses
|
|
|
|
|Operations and service delivery expenses
|1,085,643
|1,208,564
|2,739,242
|2,697,700
|Sales and marketing expenses
|113,374
|71,227
|257,376
|374,812
|Amortization of property and equipment
|194,606
|23,386
|259,042
|67,355
|Amortization of intangible assets
|129,736
|36,300
|248,323
|36,300
|Share-based compensation
|247,200
|-
|303,000
|-
|
|1,770,559
|1,339,477
|3,806,983
|3,176,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(682,138)
|(637,043)
|(998,841)
|(1,043,054)
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expenses)
|
|
|
|
|Finance charges
|(876,970)
|(25,995)
|(966,767)
|(54,000)
|Loss on foreign exchange
|6,033
|(2,279)
|2,953
|(6,240)
|Gain on write-off of trade payables
|-
|-
|287,784
|-
|Finance Income
|1,833
|44,739
|12,817
|92,667
|
|(869,104)
|16,465
|(663,213)
|32,427
|
|
|
|
|
|Net and Comprehensive Loss for the period
|($ 1,551,242)
|($ 620,578)
|$(1,662,054)
|$(1,010,627)
About Uniserve
Currently based in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company provides smart technology solutions and reliable services for home and business customers. These services include a full range of IT services from e-mail and voice to fully managed turnkey solutions. Uniserve offers products across three verticals: Residential, Small Business and Enterprise. For residential customers, the Company offers telecommunications, and high-speed internet services. For small business, the Company offers technology bundles for start-ups, professionals, creative industries, and retail outlets. For enterprise customers, the Company can deliver leading-edge, comprehensive managed IT services with a focus on security, business continuity, communications, disaster recovery, cloud and application hosting, all backed with 24/7 technical support based in Canada. The Company has its own T2 data centre in Vancouver, B.C. (with backup / disaster recovery, and failover in Calgary).
This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.
Learn more at or at .
Gautam Lohia
CEO
For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email ....
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment