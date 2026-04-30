(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Austral Gold Files Q1 2026 Quarterly Activities Report April 29, 2026 11:51 PM EDT | Source: Austral Gold Limited Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q1 2026 Quarterly Activities Report. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at , and on the Company's website at australgold. Q1 2026 Highlights Quarterly production remained stable quarter-on-quarter, with an increase of 3% to 7,335 gold equivalent ounces (GEO), of which Casposo contributed 61%, or 4,456 GEO. Quarterly sales revenue increased by 43% to US$34.1 million, an increase of US$10.3 million from Q4 2025, reflecting higher realised gold and silver prices. Completed a brokered private placement raising gross and net proceeds of A$8.5 million and A$7.9 million (US$5.9 million and US$5.5 million) in February 2026. Balance sheet continued to strengthen during the quarter, ending with cash and cash equivalents of US$24.3 million and a net cash position of US$0.6 million after financial debt. About Austral Gold Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares in ASX-listed Unico Silver. For more information, please visit the Company's website at . Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva. For additional information, please contact:

David Hwang Jose Bordogna, CFA Joint Company Secretary Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary Austral Gold Limited Austral Gold Limited ... ... +61 433 292 290 +61 466 892 307

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections and statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release and the 2026 Q1 Quarterly Activities Report include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our 2026 forecasted production guidance and costs, updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for the Guanaco district are expected to be disclosed in Q2 2026, the timing, completion and expected benefits of capital growth initiatives, including leach pad expansion, crusher installation and plant upgrades, production cycle to process material from Hualilan is expected to commence in Q2 2026, the scope, timing and results of exploration programs, including drilling, trenching, sampling, geophysical surveys and geological interpretation, and that we can continue to lay the foundation for our growth strategy by advancing our attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves; and other risks and hazards related to the exploitation and development of mineral properties, as well as the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Austral cannot assure that actual results, performance or outcomes will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Austral Gold Limited