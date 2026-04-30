(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Correction to Austral Gold Q1 2026 Quarterly Activities Report
April 29, 2026 11:53 PM EDT | Source: Austral Gold Limited
Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) refers to its Q1 2026 Quarterly Activities Report which was lodged earlier today. Due to a typographical error, the table on page 14 of the report was incorrect and has now been corrected.
The corrected Q1 2026 Quarterly Activities Report is attached, which is available under the Company's profile at , and on the Company's website at australgold.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
For additional information, please contact:
| David Hwang
Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
...
+61 433 292 290
| Jose Bordogna, CFA
Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited
...
+61 466 892 307
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Austral Gold Limited
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