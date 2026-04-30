Correction To Austral Gold Q1 2026 Quarterly Activities Report

April 29, 2026 11:53 PM EDT | Source: Austral Gold Limited

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) refers to its Q1 2026 Quarterly Activities Report which was lodged earlier today. Due to a typographical error, the table on page 14 of the report was incorrect and has now been corrected.

The corrected Q1 2026 Quarterly Activities Report is attached, which is available under the Company's profile at , and on the Company's website at australgold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

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