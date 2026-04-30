Indian Airlines To Resume Full-Scale Operations To Doha From May 1

In a significant move, India's leading airlines are set to restore full-scale operations at Hamad International Airport (DOH) starting today, May 1. The resumption comes exactly two months after Operation Epic Fury (launched Feb 28, 2026), a joint US-Israeli military campaign that targeted Iranian leadership and nuclear infrastructure. This triggered a massive regional conflagration. Three of India's most prominent carriers will spearhead the return to Hamad International, reconnecting Doha with various major Indian metros and regional hubs, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo.

"Indian carriers plan to resume operations at Hamad International Airport, Doha, as flight operations continue to expand. Air India, Air India Express and Indigo plan to resume their flight services between Doha and various destinations in India starting 1 May 2026," posted Embassy of India Doha, Qatar on X.

Embassy Issues Traveler Advisory

The Embassy emphasised that this expansion is not an isolated effort but a synchronised move between international aviation bodies. While flights resume May 1, the Embassy warns that schedules remain "subject to coordination with relevant authorities," reflecting the reality that in the 2026 Middle East, peace is still a day-to-day negotiation. The Embassy has urged travellers to stay proactive. Passengers should remain in constant contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules, terminal assignments, and booking status.

Conflict and Ceasefire: The Path to Resumption

Despite its role as a mediator, Qatar was drawn into the crossfire. Iranian strikes on March 18 damaged 17% of Qatar's LNG export capacity at Ras Laffan, leading to an "unprecedented shutdown" of its energy and aviation hubs. Qatari airspace was largely closed to commercial traffic for nearly two months, with Hamad International Airport (DOH) operating only limited emergency and evacuation flights since early March.

A delicate two-week ceasefire, brokered in Islamabad in mid-April and recently extended by President Trump, has finally provided a "security window" wide enough for commercial insurers to greenlight the return of major international carriers. The resumption of flights by Indian carriers, who maintain a neutral but vital role in the region, serves as a "soft" stabilisation measure that helps cool the regional economy while high-level nuclear talks stall in Islamabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)