US Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged Four Officials Dissent On Policy Path

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in the range of 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent at its latest policy meeting, even as four officials dissented and ongoing developments in West Asia added to uncertainty over the economic outlook.

FOMC Statement and Dissent

In its statement, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said it decided "to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3 1/2 to 3 3/4 per cent," while noting that future policy decisions will depend on incoming data, evolving outlook and balance of risks. The central bank reiterated its commitment to achieving maximum employment and bringing inflation back to its 2 per cent target over the longer run.

Voting in favour of the decision were Jerome H. Powell, Vice Chair John C. Williams, Michael S. Barr, Michelle W. Bowman, Lisa D. Cook, Philip N. Jefferson, Anna Paulson and Christopher J. Waller. However, four officials dissented. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen I. Miran voted against the decision, preferring a 25 basis points rate cut, while Beth M Hammack, Neel Kashkari and Lorie K Logan supported maintaining the current rate but did not agree with including an easing bias in the policy statement.

Economic Outlook and Risks

The FOMC said recent economic indicators suggest that activity in the US has been expanding at a solid pace. It noted that job gains have remained low on average, while the unemployment rate has been largely unchanged in recent months. At the same time, inflation remains elevated, partly due to the recent rise in global energy prices.

"Developments in the Middle East are contributing to a high level of uncertainty about the economic outlook," the Committee said, adding that it remains attentive to risks on both sides of its dual mandate of growth and inflation. The central bank said it will continue to closely monitor incoming economic data, including labour market conditions, inflation trends, financial developments and global factors. It also indicated that it stands ready to adjust monetary policy if risks emerge that could affect its goals. (ANI)

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