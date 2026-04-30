UP Was Gripped By Riots, Lawlessness Before 2017, Says Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Extends Narasimha Jayanti Greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Narasimha Jayanti, wishing that the blessings of Lord Narasimha inspire courage, righteousness, truth and devotion in everyone's lives. Talking to X, CM wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the Jayanti of Lord Shri Narasimha Ji, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the protector of the unwavering devotion of devotee Prahlad. May the grace of Lord Shri Narasimha Ji always illuminate courage, righteousness, truth, and devotion in everyone's life."

UP Transformed from Lawlessness to Development Hub: CM Yogi

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before 2017, the state was gripped by dynastic politics, casteism, riots, and lawlessness, making it impossible to envision development, employment, or fresh investment. Addressing a gathering in Hardoi on the occasion of Ganga Expressway inauguration, CM Adityanath stated that the situation has undergone a significant transformation over the past nine years under the "double-engine government," with the state emerging as a hub of modern infrastructure and economic growth.

CM Yogi further noted that today the state boasts a vast and robust network of expressways, highways, and rural roads spanning nearly 4 lakh kilometres, which is playing a key role in accelerating development and attracting investment across sectors.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was trapped in dynastic politics and casteism, in riots, disorder, curfews, and an atmosphere where mafia influence ran parallel systems. In such a chaotic environment, one could not even imagine development, employment, or new investment. I am pleased to say that in the past nine years, the result of the double-engine government is visible in Uttar Pradesh today. We now see an excellent network of expressways, highways, and rural roads spanning 400,000 kilometres across the state," said CM Yogi.

Overcoming Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

He highlighted that in December 2021, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of a major expressway project, even as the country was battling the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, the government expedited land acquisition and ensured that the project moved forward with a clear vision and within a defined timeline. (ANI)

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