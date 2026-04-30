Sena (UBT) Names Danve For MLC Polls MVA Was Ready For Thackeray

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had earlier expressed readiness to support Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray if he chose to contest the Legislative Council election, even as the alliance now considers a new nominee.

On Wednesday, Wadettiwar told reporters, "We had said that if Uddhav ji himself became the candidate from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, we all would support him, and we had already discussed this, and regarding any new name that has come up, we are discussing it... We will file our candidacy for the name that has been announced and discuss it later."

Sena (UBT) Names Ambadas Danve for MLC Polls

The comments followed the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s announcement on Wednesday, naming former Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve as its candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls, a decision that has stirred fresh political activity within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) amid continuing seat-sharing negotiations.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut announced on social media on X that Danve would be the official candidate of the MVA.

"Ambadas Danve will be the Shiv Sena's, that is, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate for the Legislative Council. Tomorrow at 11 o'clock, he will file his nomination form. Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray has announced Danve's name," Raut said on X.

NCP (SCP) Pledges Support

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will support Ambadas Danve as its MLC candidate, adding that Uddhav Thackeray chose to nominate a party worker instead of taking the seat himself.

Pawar praised Danve's performance as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and added that both (NCP-SCP) and Congress leaders are expected to finalise their stance within a day.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar said, "We had expected that the most senior leader, Uddhav Thackeray, would get the seat for MLC there, but he himself decided that instead, he would put a Shiv Sainik forward. Danve ji has done good work as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. We, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, will definitely support Ambadas Danve. Our leaders will play their role in this matter, and the Congress will also play its role on this by this evening or tomorrow."

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