Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar's Film Witnesses Sudden Box Office Dip

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has completed 13 days in theatres, but its box office run is slowing down significantly. The Priyadarshan horror-comedy has witnessed a sharp dip, with Day 13 collection figures coming as a surprise.

Akshay Kumar's film 'Bhooth Bangla' was released in cinemas across the world on April 17. Audiences gave it a great response from the very first day. However, its earnings are now on a downward slide. The Day 13 collection figures have just been released.

A report from sacnilk states that 'Bhooth Bangla' did a business of ₹2.55 crore on its 13th day. The film is currently running in 8,570 shows all over the country. The collections are expected to pick up over the weekend.

So far, Akshay Kumar's film 'Bhooth Bangla' has collected ₹123.80 crore at the Indian box office. If we talk about the film's gross collection, it has reached ₹147.09 crore.

Let's take a look at the film's collection figures for the last five days. It earned ₹5.75 crore on its 8th day, ₹10.75 crore on the 9th, and ₹12.50 crore on the 10th day. On the 11th day, the film made ₹3.50 crore, and on the 12th day, it collected ₹4.35 crore.

'Bhooth Bangla' is a horror-comedy film. Priyadarshan directed it, and Balaji Motion Pictures-Cape of Good Films produced it. Made on a budget of ₹120 crore, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.